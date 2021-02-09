Reflections on a Sunday

“Unbelievable... incredible...
Long live Test cricket
Incredible...
Wonderful
Bloody hell! Amazing
That was a fantastic fight back...Kyle take a bow
Well done Windies.”
“Protect women
Quarantine d patriarchy!!! Lock down violence
Respect female existence or expect our resistance”
The expressions above were as starkly different as the events that prompted them.
In the first instance, followers of West Indies cricket poured forth after their side’s record-breaking, come-from-behind Test match win in Bangladesh. In the second, citizens of this country vented their feelings about the murder of Andrea Bharratt. It was a Sunday for reflection.
When Kyle Mayers was putting the finishing touches to his 210 not out and taking West Indies to a victory fit for a “Nancy story,” my bemused brain began to tumble over with how I was going to put together this piece. But as the day developed and the marches began, there was reminder again about the side of life that too many of us face head-on, and others live in constant fear of confronting.
Andrea Bharatt was just 23 and working in a bank when her life came to a full stop. She never got the chance to reach 28. That’s Kyle Mayers’ age.
Playing his first Test match for the West Indies after being called up as one of the replacements for others who caught cold feet because Covid-19, he took his chance to play the innings of his life. Mayers had never batted so long or made so many runs in all his career. And his father Shirley Clark — who as a former Barbados cricketer once also had hopes of wearing the West Indies cap — had the joy of watching his son who he also coaches, achieve a lifetime moment. Randolph Bharatt did not quite get that chance with his Andrea.
Yes, Sunday, two families were experiencing very different sides of life on Planet Earth. Mourning and rejoicing; joy and sorry, hope and despair; they all seem to jump up in the same band.
Sunday’s action on the cricket field though, was a reminder that it is still worth stepping outdoors every now and then.
To put that West Indies victory in context, it was just not supposed to happen.
Not once before in the 87 years or so that Test cricket had been played in Asia had any team been able to score as many as 395 runs to win a match. And this Windies team appeared one of the least equipped to break that record. Of the six specialist batsmen in the lineup, only Kraigg Brathwaite (65), standing in as skipper for Jason Holder on this tour, his opening partner John Campbell (12) and Jermaine Blackwood (34) had played more than ten Test matches. And on the final morning with West Indies still needing another 285 runs to win, Brathwaite and Campbell had already been dismissed.
Mayers and fellow rookie Nkrumah Bonner were left to take on the Bangladesh spinners in conditions they knew perfectly. Mehidy Hasan Miraz had already taken seven wickets in the match, blasted a century and was ready to roll again. And Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque knew that 90 overs was more than enough time to get the remaining seven wickets to fall. No, only one result looked likely. Except that Mayers was planning to bat and bat and bat. He trusted his big shoulders to launch the ball far, and his feet to skip down the pitch to the spinners. Bonner also decided he was going to spend some time in the sun.
‘No rush mon, runs soon come’ he seemed to think.
So these two young men settled on a plan, worked out how they were going to achieve it and got to work, joyfully but purposefully. And as lunch time came with the pair still together, Haque knew he had a problem. Mayers and Bonner were not playing collapso cricket. Instead they were rallying round the West Indies cause in a manner to warm the heart of Sir Clive Lloyd on a chilly morning in the UK.
The legendary former West Indies captain’s impassioned plea to the WI players via letter prior to the tour, had hit home with Mayers. Sir Clive had urged them not to see themselves as second class cricketers. So Mayers set about moving to the top of the class, his double century making him one of a select band of six to reach the landmark in their first Test. The difference with Mayers was that those runs turned defeat into victory.
Who could dream that up?
No, that Mayers performance, that Windies win was so improbable, it had to be real. It was a live demonstration of what can happen when human beings use their natural talents for good.
Too bad Andrea was not able to hear about it.