Refreshed Fabian Allen explains WI absence

Fabian Allen

BACK IN THE ACTION: Fabian Allen, right, of the Jamaica Tallawahs, celebrates the dismissal of Rahkeem Cornwall, left, of the Barbados Royals during a 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League 6IXTY Men’s match at the Warner Park Sporting Complex last Friday, in Basseterre, St Kitts. —Photo: Randy Brooks/CPL

West Indies all-rounder Fabien Allen has indicated he is available for selection for the upcoming 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, as he revealed the reason behind his decision not to take up a contract with the men in maroon.

The left-handed spin bowler and right-handed batsman disclosed in a statement that his grieving process following the death of his father was behind the “personal reasons” explanation given by Cricket West Indies (CWI) for his unavailability during the Windies’ home season.

“As some of you may know, I lost my father to cancer this year and it has been a very difficult time for me and my family. He was my biggest fan and I’m glad he [got to] see me living my dream as a professional cricketer.

“While I haven’t necessarily made it clear why I didn’t make myself available for selection during the recent summer schedule, it was important for me to wrap up my grieving process and spend some time with my family,” said Allen, who made his international debut in October 2018 in an ODI against India.

“Cricket West Indies supported the whole process and I really want to thank Johnny Grave [chief executive] and Jimmy Adams [director of cricket] for their consideration.

I would like to take this opportunity to make it clear that I will always want to represent my country and the West Indies,” the Jamaican added.

Allen explained that after laying his father to rest, he immediately had to focus on the Indian Premier League (IPL) in which he played for Mumbai Indians.

He said while that kept him busy and focused, he knew that after the tournament was over in May, he needed to take some time off from the game.

“As a professional athlete, you learn to put things back and move on quickly, but it has been especially difficult for me in the last couple months.

I’m very grateful to the Mumbai Indians franchise for allowing me the time to handle my personal arrangements and being flexible with my schedule,” he said.

Allen, the leading run scorer in the inaugural THE 6IXTY tournament last week, will represent Jamaica Tallawahs at the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) which starts on Wednesday.

He said he has prepared himself physically and mentally for the CPL “and hopefully the T20 World Cup if selected later this year”. The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played in Australia from October 16 to November 13.

“The best of Fabian Allen is yet to come. I know I have the opportunity to be one of the best batting allrounders in the world and I’m looking forward to showing it to everyone,” he said.

Allen has represented West Indies in 20 ODIs and 34 T20Is and amassed 467 runs. He has also taken 31 wickets, 24 of them in T20Is.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Refreshed Fabian Allen explains WI absence

Refreshed Fabian Allen explains WI absence

West Indies all-rounder Fabien Allen has indicated he is available for selection for the upcoming 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, as he revealed the reason behind his decision not to take up a contract with the men in maroon.

YOUTH FOCUS

YOUTH FOCUS

YOUNG PLAYERS should be the focus of the upcoming Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) that bowls off tomorrow.

Captain of the winning SKYEXCH Women’s 6ixty Barbados Royals team, Hayley Matthews, believes the upcoming T20 tournament can be used as a platform for unknown players to develop and even make a bid to represent the West Indies women’s senior team.

Riding cautious

Riding cautious

The Tobago International Cycling Classic is back but in a scaled down version.

The premier road race in the English-speaking Caribbean will take place from October 13-16 this year after not having been staged since 2019 because of the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

GAYLE GLORY

GAYLE GLORY

TWO FINALS, two defeats.

The Trinbago Knight Riders contested both men’s and women’s finals of the historic first edition of the SKYEXCH 6IXTY, but lost both yesterday at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts. The ten-over cricket tournament was the precursor to the Caribbean Premier League, which starts on Wednesday.