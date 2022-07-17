‘Refreshed’ Holder back for India series

Elite all-rounder Jason Holder has returned for West Indies’ three-match One-Day International series against India which bowls off Friday in Port of Spain.

The 30-year-old, who last featured for West Indies in March, is the only major change to the squad that suffered a 3-0 sweep to Bangladesh in Guyana last week.

Fast bowling all-rounder Romario Shepherd, who played in all three ODIs against the ‘Tigers’, has been dropped to the reserves for the tour and he is joined there by leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr.

“As we all know Jason is one of the leading all-round cricketers in the world and we’re happy to have him back in the team,” said chief selector, Desmond Haynes. “He will be refreshed, re-energised and ready to go and we can expect to see his brilliance on the field as well as meaningful contributions off the field as well.”

Holder last turned out for West Indies on England’s Test tour of the Caribbean in March when the home side came away with a 1-0 win. Since then, however, the Barbadian was rested for ODI tours of the Netherlands and Pakistan after playing the full Indian Premier League, before also having his request to miss the just concluded all-formats Bangladesh tour granted by Cricket West Indies.

Holder, a former Test and ODI captain, averages 24 with the bat in 127 ODIs and has taken 146 wickets at 37 runs apiece. West Indies will hope his presence can bolster the team’s fortunes especially with the bat, following several woeful efforts against Bangladesh where they failed to crack 200 in any of the ODIs.

All three matches against India are slated for the Queen’s Park Oval, with the second game on July 24 and the final fixture on July 27.

“We had a very challenging three matches against Bangladesh in Guyana so we will be looking to rebound when we face India in the conditions in Trinidad,” Haynes said. “We have seen some growth among some players, but overall we need to regroup and play better against the Indians.”

West Indies have won just eight of their last 27 ODIs against India in the last nine years and have not beaten the Asian powerhouses in a series in nearly two decades.

WI SQUAD: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales

