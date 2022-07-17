‘Refreshed’ Holder back for India series

It’s not the losing itself but the manner of losing which rankles.

There can’t be too many times when a 6-0 thrashing doesn’t feel as deflating as being edged 1-0. But that’s precisely the case with the experience of our senior national team at the CONCACAF Women’s Championships in Mexico.

Despite that hammering from Canada and a 4-0 drubbing by Costa Rica, they still had a chance of getting to next year’s World Cup. However the team led by Karyn Forbes on the field and marshalled by head coach Kenwyne Jones off it played their final game against Panama last Monday as if they didn’t want to be in Monterrey.