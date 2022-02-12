IT was the stuff that movie scripts are made of yesterday, at Santa Rosa Park.
Regal Intension came with a devastating late charge to just catch last year’s leading horse Affirmative in the final few strides of the Harold Chadee Memorial Trophy, feature event of the seven-race card.
The third round of the Arima Race Club’s (ARC) 2022 Season was staged in honour of Chadee, who passed away two weeks earlier after being involved in the sport for well over two decades as a breeder, owner and trainer.
Dave, son of the 68-year-old who assumed the role of owner in their stable about eight years ago, sent out six of their horses in four events and after the first three had struck out, Regal Intension took the penultimate event in fairytale fashion with two-time champion apprentice Kimal Santo in the irons.
Sent off as the longest shot on the board, the 13/1 shot, who usually runs from close the lead, came storming down the homestretch to deny 4/5 favourite Affirmative a hat-trick of wins by a little less than a length.
The Jamaican-bred six-year-old has raced his entire career in Dave’s Colours, but came out in Harold’s old red with blue sash silks yesterday, and was saddled by former Express horse racing reporter Glen Mohammed.
Dave would have obviously wanted more success for his father on his tribute day, but it seemed like fate that their only victory came with one of the stable’s most successful horses in the race named after Harold.
Indian Medicine, the 2014 Sian’s Gold Sprint heroine, and Set Sail, who won the Trinidad and Tobago Breeders Classic in 2018, are the other members of their Big Three.
But Regal Intension won the most prestigious race for the stable when he completed a beaver-trick of victories by taking the 2019 Guineas, opening leg of the Triple Crown.
Toting nine kilos less than Affirmative yesterday, the gelding notched the eighth triumph of his 28-start career and went past $300,000 in earnings in the process.
Affirmative, who finished last year by winning the country’s leading open events —Stewards Cup and Gold Cup—in the final two months, was considered vulnerable as the was carrying the maximum impost of 60 kilos.
But the horse expected to take advantage never fired as the 9/5 second fancy Signal Note ended up sixth and last with the penny-stamp of 44.5 kilos in the modified benchmark handicap for 70 and over rated horses.
Memories and News Flash secured the final spots on the board in the 1,350-metre contest.
Early Bird joined the Chadees a few months ago and he placed fifth after setting the early fractions.
Friends and family members numbering around 30 and all dressed in blue, gathered in the winners’ enclosure for the presentation ceremony after the feature and also collected a plaque for Harold’s distinguished service to the sport from the ARC.
The race programme included a lengthy tribute to the businessman, penned by Robert Bernard and including the following:
“Apart from owning and training horses, the very affable Harold imparted his knowledge, love for camaraderie, goodwill and encouragement to everyone, including grooms, other owners and trainers and members of the management teams of all the key stakeholders. His generosity knew no bounds.”
The ARC president added that “Harold single-handedly prevented” the sport from being shut down about a year ago by “bringing his trademark stills and expertise to address the (financial) problem and chart a way forward.”
Dave is expected to make a decision shortly about the future of the stable, which has only been overshadowed by the barns of multiple champions John O’Brien and Glenn Mendez for well over the last decade.
Racing continues in Arima next week Saturday.