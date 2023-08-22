Reggae Girls edge Under-14s 1-0

Trinidad and Tobago suffered a second defeat at the CFU Girls’ U14 Challenge Series, going down 1-0 to Jamaica at the ABFA Technical Centre in St John’s, Antigua, on Monday.
T&T opened with a 3-0 defeat of Puerto Rico on Saturday. It was a quick turnaround for the young footballers, with a second meeting against Puerto Rico yesterday, before meeting Jamaica for a second time tomorrow night to end the series.
On Monday, a penalty was the deciding factor between Jamaica and T&T in their Tier I Group A clash, with Jamaica prevailing 1-0. Jayda Herbert broke the deadlock for Jamaica after a penalty was awarded to them for a handball. She made no mistake in the 35th, putting her team in front and on their way to collecting all three points.
T&T head coach Marlon Charles was nevertheless pleased with the effort his girls put out.
“I was pretty happy with the game,” Charles said, “Everybody was trying to fight.”
Where Charles feel his team has work to do is in the midfield, but he is quite satisfied with the improvement shown between the first two matches his team played.
“They are very young players, still to understand the game at that level,” Charles said.