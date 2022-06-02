Regional games washed out

The second day of the West Indies Championship final-round game between hosts Trinidad and Tobago Red Force and the Guyana Harpy Eagles was abandoned without a ball bowled at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, yesterday.

Persistent rain throughout the day prevented any on-field action and with more rain in the forecast for today, the match seems headed for a tame draw after the Red Force batted the entire first day to reach 203 for nine at stumps with Jeremy Solozano top-scoring with 72 and Jason Mohammed adding 68.

Keemo Paul did the damage for Guyana late on the first day to finish with five for 41.

T&T were in fourth place on 47.2 points at the start of the final round of matches and are out of the running for the Headley/Weekes trophy.

Guyana started the match in third place with 51.2 points.

Day two action was also abandoned in the other two matches and a 9.30 am start is scheduled for today, weather permitting.

Summarised scores:

At Queen’s Park Oval

T&T RED FORCE 203-9 (Jeremy Solozano 72, Jason Mohammed 68; Keemo Paul 5-41) vs GUYANA HARPY EAGLES

At Diego Martin Sporting Complex

WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES 203 (Teddy Bishop 44, Larry Edwards 37; Ramon Simmonds 3/25, Roston Chase 3/46) vs BARBADOS PRIDE 109-1 (Raymon Reifer 56 not out, Kraigg Brathwaite 39 not out)

At Brian Lara Cricket Academy:

JAMAICA SCORPIONS 302 (Paul Palmer 143 not out, Jamie Merchant 55, Aldane Thomas 31; Sheno Berridge 2/29) vs LEEWARD ISLANDS HURRICANES

