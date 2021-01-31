Raymon Reifer

FLASHBACK: West Indies’ Raymon Reifer celebrates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal, right, during the second ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on January 22. Bangladesh won the match by six wickets and the series 3-0. --Photo: AFP

All-rounder Raymon Reifer and Joshua Da Silva produced solid performances to highlight the final day of the drawn three-tour match against the Bangladesh Cricket Board XI, yesterday.

In the final warm-up before the first Test on Wednesday, Reifer struck an unbeaten 49 while Da Silva weighed in with 46 to get West Indies up to 291 in their second innings. Left-arm seamer Reifer then picked up the only wickets to fall as the BCB XI, set 389 for victory, reached 63 for two.

The hosts were tottering on 14 for two after Reifer struck in successive overs but opener Yasir Ali (33 not out) and Shadman Islam (23 not out) consolidated in an unbroken third wicket stand worth 49.

Resuming from their overnight 179 for five at the MA Aziz Stadium, West Indies lost Nkrumah Bonner in the day’s fourth over before he had added to his 80, caught at the wicket off seamer Khaled Ahmed (3-42).

And when Rahkeem Cornwall perished for four just three overs later, West Indies were tottering on 190 for seven but Reifer and Da Silva calmly pulled the innings around in an 82-run, eighth wicket stand.

The left-handed Reifer counted five fours and a six off 94 deliveries while Da Silva, yet to score overnight, faced 116 deliveries and hit three fours.

They took the Caribbean side to lunch on 258 for seven but Da Silva, unbeaten on 39 at the interval, fell inside the first half hour following the resumption with a well-deserved half-century in sight. Reifer missed out on his half-century too as West Indies lost their last three wickets for 19 runs in 36 deliveries.

New ball seamer Mukidul Islam, 20, grabbed two of the last three wickets to finish with four for 59 while 22-year-old off-spinner Saif Hassan supported with two for 45.

West Indies face Bangladesh in the opening Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

NOT A PRIORITY

Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) president Brian Lewis said his organisation will not be requesting early access to Covid-19 vaccination, adding that the TTOC will support the Government’s national vaccination programme that prioritises at-risk people.

Local cricket fraternity asked to exercise patience

PRESIDENT of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) Azim Bassarath has issued a stern warning to affiliates of the TTCB to uphold all aspects of the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 protocols currently in place.

Estwick: Time for Joseph to find Test mojo

Assistant West Indies coach, Roddy Estwick, believes it is time for fast bowler Alzarri Joseph to assume a major role in the Test attack, with the view of becoming its mainstay in coming years.

Douglas sparkles

DERRON DOUGLAS won both matches and collected the Most Valuable Player (MVP) prize as QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Parkites got off the mark on the second attempt when the inaugural Table Tennis Champions League continued Saturday night.

Sublime Salah helps ‘Reds’ thump West Ham

Mohamed Salah produced two moments of magic as Liverpool’s recovery continued with a 3-1 win at West Ham in the Premier League yesterday.

The Egyptian ended his six-game goal drought in the league by cutting in from the right and curling a trademark shot inside the far post on 57 minutes, after Liverpool had struggled in the final third up to that point.