Reifer lauds ‘Rising Stars’

West Indies Under-19 head coach Floyd Reifer praised the character shown by his players in their seven-wicket win over Scotland on Monday and said they want to keep on improving as they get ready to face Sri Lanka in St Kitts, on Friday.
Reifer was pleased with the way the players approached Monday’s encounter, especially with all that was going on off the field with skipper Ackeem Auguste testing positive for Covid-19 and being ruled out of the encounter. He described Monday’s win as a good game of cricket and wants the players to continue with that level of intensity in all areas of the game.
“I think coming from the first game, the young lads showed a lot of character in bouncing back from that first defeat against Australia. Obviously, there would have been a lot of nerves going into that game. Only if we had batted a bit better in that game we could have also won that game,” he said. “Coming into the second game, we showed some good character and we played a good game of cricket,” Reifer continued. He said they wanted to tick off some boxes in the second game and they did that with the ball and in the field.
“In the team meeting before that match, we spoke about ticking off a lot of the boxes we wanted to tick off in the different departments so I thought that the bowlers bowled well. We were very sharp in the field. We took some very good catches,” the coach praised.
“Shiva Sankar bowled with good control and discipline and he was backed up by McKenny Clarke. Onaje (Amory) bowled well so it was a good bowling performance from the bowling unit and I thought we bowled well in partnerships and they were backed up by good fielding,” he added.
“(Giovonte) Depeiza did a god job in captaining the side so all in all, I think it was a good day of cricket display by the young men and they showed a lot of character.” “Obviously, we had some challenges leading up to the game and it was good to see that these young men rose above those challenges and came out and played the game of cricket that they played yesterday (Monday),” Reifer added.
Looking ahead, the Under-19 head coach said: “We’ve got to continue that trend and look at the opposition and look at our game and the areas we can continue to improve in and continue to tick those boxes and get ready for the next game on Friday.”