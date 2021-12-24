Reifer pleased with ‘Rising Stars’ progress

Floyd Reifer

POSITIVE MINDSET: West Indies Under-19 head coach Floyd Reifer.

West Indies Under-19 head coach Floyd Reifer said the team’s focus in the upcoming Youth ODI series against South Africa will be getting their tactics right and ensuring all the players understand their role in the team.

The Windies face South Africa in a four-match Youth ODI series starting on Monday in St Vincent and the Grenadines and they have been hit the ground running in the lead up to those game, which will form part of their preparation for next month’s Youth World Cup to be staged in the Caribbean in January.

Reifer said the players have shown vast improvement since the start of the year and have embraced the notion that they are elite athletes.

“These youngsters understand what they represent and who they represent. They know they represent the 6-8 million people in the Caribbean. They know they represent the millions of people that follow West Indies cricket around the world so they know what they are playing for and they know the importance of the World Cup,” said Reifer.

“They have been preparing mentally, physically and skilfully and even off the field they are eating better and hydrating better. So, they understand the importance of being an elite athlete and I think they are on the right path,” he continued.

“All in all, we are doing well and we will continue to prepare and like I said we are focussing a lot more now on the tactical side of the game and game awareness and guys understanding their roles. Even in the discussions we have had in the past two days, they understand their roles and responsibilities in the team. They understand about having that killer instinct and positive mindset to go out there and do well,” he added.

“I think they have come a long way since January when we started. It was vast improvement and vast development and it is good to see that these young men have adapted and adjusted to the lifestyle of being a professional and the conversations they are having with each other are very mature conversations as well so I am happy to hear that. The team has settled in very well,” Reifer concluded.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Cricket fraternity mourns stalwart Kowlessar’s passing

LALMAN KOWLESSAR, a stalwart of local cricket, passed away on Thursday night, and tributes have been coming in for his selfless service to the game for many decades.

The former teacher at Presentation College in Chaguanas and cricket coach at the school since 1968 was instrumental in the development of countless cricketers, especially in the Central Zone.

Russell’s 3-wicket

Russell’s 3-wicket

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell starred with the ball but flopped with the bat as Melbourne Stars lost their second on the trot with a 24-run defeat to Hobart Hurricanes in the Australia Big Bash on Christmas Eve.

Choosing to bat first, Hurricanes romped to 180 for six with opener Ben McDermott top-scoring with 67 off 43 balls, and medium Russell snatching three for 48 from four overs.

‘ADDED-ON TIME’

‘ADDED-ON TIME’

ALMOST like Fergie-time, the FIFA-appointed normalisation committee (NC) have been given a healthy amount of added-on time to complete its Trinidad and Tobago mandate.

Yesterday, world football’s governing body FIFA indicated that it has extended the normalisation committee’s mandate beyond its initial 24-month period. The NC, headed by local businessman Robert Hadad, will remain in control of T&T football for another year and three months.

Salazar’s lifetime ban upheld

Salazar’s lifetime ban upheld

Track coach Alberto Salazar’s lifetime ban appeal for sexual misconduct has been rejected by the US Center for SafeSport.

The 63-year-old was handed the lifetime ban following allegations he had emotionally and physically abused a number of athletes during his time as part of the Nike Oregon Project.

Reifer pleased with ‘Rising Stars’ progress

Reifer pleased with ‘Rising Stars’ progress

West Indies Under-19 head coach Floyd Reifer said the team’s focus in the upcoming Youth ODI series against South Africa will be getting their tactics right and ensuring all the players understand their role in the team.

The Windies face South Africa in a four-match Youth ODI series starting on Monday in St Vincent and the Grenadines and they have been hit the ground running in the lead up to those game, which will form part of their preparation for next month’s Youth World Cup to be staged in the Caribbean in January.

Wehby Report under consideration

Wehby Report under consideration

The process might be taking longer than initially anticipated.

However, Cricket West Indies (CWI) is committed to governance reform with president Ricky Skerritt confirming that the key recommendations of the Wehby Report will be taken before the general membership of the board next March.