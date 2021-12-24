Reifer pleased with ‘Rising Stars’ progress

West Indies Under-19 head coach Floyd Reifer said the team’s focus in the upcoming Youth ODI series against South Africa will be getting their tactics right and ensuring all the players understand their role in the team.
The Windies face South Africa in a four-match Youth ODI series starting on Monday in St Vincent and the Grenadines and they have been hit the ground running in the lead up to those game, which will form part of their preparation for next month’s Youth World Cup to be staged in the Caribbean in January.
Reifer said the players have shown vast improvement since the start of the year and have embraced the notion that they are elite athletes.
“These youngsters understand what they represent and who they represent. They know they represent the 6-8 million people in the Caribbean. They know they represent the millions of people that follow West Indies cricket around the world so they know what they are playing for and they know the importance of the World Cup,” said Reifer.
“They have been preparing mentally, physically and skilfully and even off the field they are eating better and hydrating better. So, they understand the importance of being an elite athlete and I think they are on the right path,” he continued.
“All in all, we are doing well and we will continue to prepare and like I said we are focussing a lot more now on the tactical side of the game and game awareness and guys understanding their roles. Even in the discussions we have had in the past two days, they understand their roles and responsibilities in the team. They understand about having that killer instinct and positive mindset to go out there and do well,” he added.
“I think they have come a long way since January when we started. It was vast improvement and vast development and it is good to see that these young men have adapted and adjusted to the lifestyle of being a professional and the conversations they are having with each other are very mature conversations as well so I am happy to hear that. The team has settled in very well,” Reifer concluded.