Relay vengeance

Jereem “The Dream” Richards is promising a huge effort from the Men’s 4x400 metres relay team at the Olympic Games here in Tokyo, Japan.
Richards was speaking yesterday, shortly after his eighth-place finish in the Tokyo 2020 200m final. The Trinidad and Tobago track star got to the line in 20.39 seconds. Andre De Grasse stopped the clock at 19.62— a new Canadian national record — to strike gold. Kenny Bednarek claimed silver in a personal best 19.68, with bronze going to his United States team-mate Noah Lyles in 19.74.
“I’m going to take vengeance into the 4x4,” Richards declared. “I’m going to go out there and put my best foot forward, and so is the team. We might be the last hope for a track and field medal on the men’s side. We always go out and put our best foot forward, and that’s what we plan to do. We need our country’s support going forward.”
Drawn on the inside, in lane two, Richards was up against it in the half-lap final.
“I went into the race mentally blocking out what lane I was in, trying to focus on me and doing my best. But we have to be real sometimes. When you’re in lane two, against guys about the same speed as you or a bit faster, it’s very difficult running from an inside lane. I felt like I was in a race by myself. I’m a little bit disappointed with the time, but I know I gave my best. I’m proud of that.”
Though he finished eighth in the championship race, Richards was able to put things into perspective. The Point Fortin sprinter said he was grateful to have qualified for an Olympic final on his very first attempt.
“It was a great feeling, and just a blessing to be there.”
During his introduction, ahead of the race, Richards gestured in prayer and bowed, acknowledging God as he often does. Afterwards, the 27-year-old was in a grateful mood.
“Thanks to my parents, my friends for supporting me throughout this season, throughout the year. And also, special thanks to my sports psychologist Lisa Mohammed. She brought me from basically mentally weak at some points to gaining some strength and gaining some confidence in myself, even waking up in the wee hours of the morning to reinforce some of the things we spoke about.”
Meanwhile, Keshorn Walcott was at a loss for words at the end of the men’s javelin qualifying event. Walcott had been having solid results in Europe, and seemed on course to challenge for his third Olympic medal on the trot. With the automatic qualifying distance set at 83.50 metres, progressing seemed a mere formality for the number three thrower in the world this year at 89.12.
Walcott, though, was unable to hit the 80-metre mark, yesterday. His best effort, 79.33m, came in the third and final round. The 2012 Olympic champion finished 16th, and will be a spectator when the top 12 hunt precious metal on Saturday.
“I honestly don’t know,” a distraught Walcott told the Express, his voice filled with emotion. “It’s just...I don’t even have the words right now. I just feel...I can’t.”
The Toco thrower said there was nothing in the build-up to Tokyo 2020 that could have prepared him for yesterday’s sub-par performance.
“My training has been good, everything has been good. I don’t know where to start. I don’t know if it’s my technique, if it’s my mind. I just don’t know. It was the worst competition of my life and I can’t understand why. It’s just terrible, and I can’t understand why it went that way. But I guess sometimes it’s like that. Right?”
Walcott was searching for answers. But there were none. Not even Covid-19 could be factored into the equation, Walcott insisting that the three positives in the Team TTO camp did not affect his mental preparation.
“In the beginning it was worrisome, but at the end everything was going well. Everybody was good. Me and my team, everything. I was building really well coming up to the Games. I thought it would be one of my better competitions for the year. I was ready to perform well. But it wasn’t meant to be.”
Like many champions before him, Walcott will recover from this setback and remind us all of why he has become known not only for his powerful throwing arm, but for his resilience and tenacity as well.