Remarkable rearguard

A remarkable achievement.
That is how skipper Kraigg Brathwaite described his team’s draw against Sri Lanka in the first Test which ended on Thursday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.
Set an improbable 375 to win, the West Indies entered the final day on 34 for one after losing one wicket in the final hour on day four.
Nkrumah Bonner, who was on 15 at the start of day five, batted out the entire day to score an unbeaten 113, spending seven hours in the middle to guide the Windies to 236 for four at stumps to save the game.
“A win is something incredible but going into the last day, in terms of what was needed, I thought it was great for us as a team to show that fight to bat on a last-day pitch to obviously draw a Test match and I think that was a remarkable achievement,” Brathwaite said of the result.
The West Indies skipper was pleased with the attitude of his players throughout the game and is urging them to stick with that positive mind-set and fighting mentality as they gear up for the final Test of the two-game series bowling off on Monday at the same venue.
“For me, day four really summed up this team’s attitude and the way forward. We had a tough time in the field in the second innings and the guys were tired but the session after tea we saw Kemar Roach coming out and basically his attitude and energy (was good) and we bowled them out in that session and that carried through into the last day,” Brathwaite explained.
“To me it was a positive. You can look at Rahkeem Cornwall getting his first half century and he and Joshua Da Silva put on a very good partnership (in the first innings). We did a good job bowling-wise in the first innings. In the second innings the pitch was a little flatter. Collectively as a team we stuck it through in tough times and I was very happy with the attitude we had throughout the game,” he added.
He also urged his players to “Trust the plans. Take it hour by hour. We don’t want to think too far ahead, and that discipline will take us through as a team.”
The West Indies skipper is also backing his bowlers to do better in the second Test after allowing Sri Lanka to fight their way back in the first game as the wicket flattened out from the third day onwards.
Sri Lanka, who were dismissed for 169 in the first innings, rallied to post 476 in their second turn at the crease, having batted for 150 overs.
Brathwaite praised the bowlers for their efforts, saying: “Guys can’t always get wickets, but they were still raring to go at every chance. They wanted to bowl and were looking forward to it. For me, I’m not concerned. We know the ability of these guys and I back them 100 percent; no doubt.”
“For me, I know what each individual here is capable of from playing youth cricket and first-class cricket with them. So, once you give them the assurance and belief, they will take it out there and believe in themselves and that’s it; a positive mind-set in each situation, even in tough times. Keep that attitude and that will be key,” he said.
“They are still hungry. I think these guys are eager each and every time. The aim is to win but there is a process to winning and once we continue with that attitude and hunger to do well for West Indies, I think that is the key (to success),” Brathwaite added.
Meanwhile, Bonner, who was named Player of the Match for his match-saving century, is keeping himself grounded ahead of the second Test, noting that he still has a lot to learn in the Test arena.
“It is early days. It is only three games and I have not explored all the conditions yet, but I am going in the right direction,” he said of his good start to Test cricket.
Asked what advice he would have gotten that helped him so far in his career, Bonner revealed: “Even Darren Bravo gave me a lot of advice and I had a lot of conversations with the batting coach (Monty Desai). That really helped.”
Bravo did not make the final XI for the first Test.
In terms of managing his expectations, Bonner said: “I think I can only manage myself and how I do things. The expectations are from the public but for me it’s about managing myself when I go out there and putting my best foot forward and trying to execute as best as possible each and every time.”
Like Brathwaite, Bonner is backing the bowling unit of Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Holder and Cornwall to continue doing the job for the team. He lamented the catches that were put down, noting that the game could have gone differently if they had taken all those chances.
“Our bowling is one of the best in the world and they are more than capable of taking 20 wickets. It didn’t happen in the last game and such is the nature of the game sometimes. We dropped a few crucial chances as well so things could have been different, but we back the bowlers to get 20 wickets any day.”