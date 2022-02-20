Removing blinkers

We are slowly coming around to accepting women’s sport for its own sake and not as a sub-standard alternative to male competition.
Full acceptance is still some way off, as the musings of a regional leader and one of our greatest-ever fast bowlers have confirmed. As referenced previously in this space, it was in the aftermath of the failed defence of the Men’s World T20 title last November in the United Arab Emirates that St Vincent and the Grenadines prime minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves and former pacer Andy Roberts suggested that it would be acceptable for regional women’s cricket to pay the price as a greater effort was necessary to revive the flagging men’s game.
Of course there are many of us, myself included, who would have been even more blunt when commenting informally on women’s sport for years. It is an inescapable reality that the yawning difference in physical strength, and therefore speed, between men and women results in an obvious disparity.
Take the 100-metre sprint for example. American Florence Griffith-Joyner’s name is still in the record books for the fastest legal time ever recorded for a woman in the event—10.49 seconds. Reigning Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah came closest to that 1988 standard last year with a clocking of 10.54.
Those times would only be good enough though for first-round elimination in elite men’s competition. Still, no-one rolls their eyes or passes condescending remarks when women’s track and field competition is on because we have grown accustomed to it over many decades of consistent exposure. Same for women’s tennis, where audiences at the venue and hundreds of millions around the world hang on every point of a Grand Slam final because it is accepted as the pinnacle of women’s competition in this discipline.
And that’s where we need to get to as far as accepting women’s cricket and football as sporting competition which should not suffer by comparison to the men’s versions…because there really is no comparison. These female disciplines should be allowed to stand on their own, be judged on their own merit and compared—whether favourably or unfavourably—by the standards set by the best players and teams in women’s competition.
In the same way that it is utterly ridiculous to compare the quality and atmosphere of local Pro League football with what prevails in a pulsating English Premier League fixture, viewing women’s team sport as sub-standard and therefore way down the ladder of priorities reflects a degree of chauvinism which unfortunately remains a significant element of our Caribbean societal experience.
Thankfully our local media have stepped forward and placed women’s sport in deserving positions of prominence to the extent that it is no longer eyebrow-raising to see the lead headline on the back page of this and other newspapers highlighting a women’s event. Until about a decade ago any references to females in cricket and football would have been either a couple paragraphs hidden on the inside pages in reference to the actual competition, or images of scantily-clad female supporters at the same event being given greater prominence.
Notwithstanding all the challenges related to funding and lack of proper preparation, our senior national women’s football team came away from the Hasely Crawford Stadium last Thursday with a creditable 2-1 victory over Nicaragua and would have gone into last evening’s encounter with Dominica in Guyana confident of making it two wins in two at the start of their opening group phase of qualification for next year’s Women’s World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand.
New Zealand is also the venue for the Women’s 50 over-a-side Cricket World Cup next month with the West Indies just having announced their squad which will open the campaign against the host nation on March 4.
Notwithstanding the obvious positive impact of former senior national men’s captain and striker Kenwyne Jones as head coach, we should be under no illusions as to the enormity of the task facing our women footballers, even if they were to top this five-team preliminary group and advance to the next phase of qualification.
Of course the same can be said of the West Indies women, notwithstanding the noticeable improvement in standard with former West Indies captain and premier fast bowler Courtney Walsh now at the coaching helm.
In referencing these two sports and teams we should note that we have already missed opportunities to take the women’s versions of Trinidad and Tobago football and West Indies cricket to higher planes of excellence, participation and popular interest by failing to build on Maylee Attin-Johnson’s team getting to within one game of the 2015 finals in Canada and Stafanie Taylor’s side trouncing Australia in the 2016 World T20 final in India.
Yet with or without such high-profile occasions, the blinkered view of women’s sport must change.