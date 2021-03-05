Renegades kick 4 pts clear

HILLVIEW RENEGADES moved four points clear at the top of the standings as Solo Crusaders were beaten again when the inaugural Table Tennis Champions League continued Thursday night.
After Kenneth Parmanand’s upset defeat (11-9, 12-10, 11-13, 11-9) by Declan John in the opening match, Renegades roared back to win the other three against D’Abadie Youths at their base in Knowles Street, Curepe.
As usual, Yuvraaj Dookram led the way as the former national champion whipped John 11-7, 11-7, 11-8 for the three points, after taking down Everton Sorzano 11-7, 11-6, 12-10 in the second match.
Right after Franklyn Seechan breezed past struggling top-ten player Anson Wellington 11-5, 11-4, 9-11, 11-3.
Playing in his first competition in two years, Dookram, the country’s top-ranked player of 2016 and ’17, has been one of the leading players in this competition and he was voted Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the fixture.
Renegades have won seven of their ten fixtures for 24 points, four more than Crusaders, who lost for the fourth time in their last five fixtures after winning four of their first five.
Southerners proved that their 3-2 victory over Crusaders in their final fixture of the first round in the middle of last month was no fluke when they prevailed by the same score at Laventille Rhythm Section Headquarters.
However, while his team has been struggling, Anthony “Sandfly” Brown has maintained his tremendous form and won his two matches again.
The semi-retired 46-year-old, whose only loss in this event was in five to fellow former national champ Curtis Humphreys in their 3-1 defeat against WASA Club to start the second round last week, marched past Terry Corbin 11-4, 11-9, 11-6 to level the fixture at one.
Brown would later make it 2-all with a 11-13, 11-6, 11-7, 11-7 triumph over Anson Lowkie, but then N’kosi Rouse, who had lost the deciding fixture against D’Abadie three nights earlier, did so again as MVP Corbin beat him 13-11, 11-7, 11-7.
Lowkie had taken down the 19-year-old 11-13, 11-9, 11-6, 11-8 in the opener and Kevin Redhead, a former national champ in his first tournament in close to a decade, defeated Andrew Alexander 11-6, 12-10, 6-11, 11-7 to break the first tie.
QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Parkites are in third place with 19 points, but they have three fixtures in hand and are favoured to beat D’Abadie Youths for their seventh straight win at their Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, at 6.30 p.m. today. WASA have won five of their eight fixtures and are in fourth place with 18 points.
The second and final round of the round-robin stage will conclude next weekend and then the top four finishers of the seven participating teams will square off in a Big Four playoff to determine the champions.