Renowned boxing referee passes

Mills Lane

‘FIRM BUT FAIR’: File photo shows boxing referee Mills Lane, pumps his fist while being inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, during the annual induction ceremony in Canastota, New York, June 9, 2013. –Photo: AP

Mills Lane, the Hall of Fame referee who officiated the Mike Tyson-Evander Holyfield “Bite Fight” and more than 100 other championship bouts, died last Tuesday at his Reno, Nevada home, his son Terry Lane confirmed to ESPN. He was 85.

Lane, known for his pre-fight trademark catchphrase “Let’s get it on,” suffered a stroke in March 2002 that partially paralysed him and left him virtually unable to speak.

He was surrounded by his wife, Kaye, and sons, Terry and Tommy, during his final days. Much of that time was spent watching videos of roughly 50 fights he refereed during the 1980s and ‘90s, including Marvin Hagler’s 1979 draw vs Vito Antuofermo for the middleweight championship.

“The past 20 years after the stroke were pretty tough, to be honest,” said Terry Lane. “He was just this really amazing father and husband and I don’t know if people got to see that kind and sensitive side of him. My mom took care of him since the stroke; he never spent one night in a nursing home. I don’t know if December 6 is my dad’s date of death or a new life for her.”

Lane, regarded for his no-nonsense attitude as the third man in the ring, started boxing after he joined the Marines in 1956. He turned pro as a welterweight in 1961 and retired in 1967 with a 10-1 record. He graduated from the University of Utah’s law school in 1970 and refereed his first title fight the following year.

The Savannah, Georgia native, also served as both a district attorney and district judge. “Everything is discipline,” Lane told the Los Angeles Times in 1991. “When I’m working a fight, I give the same energy and attention to a four-rounder as I do a million-dollar fight. The way I see it, in either case, on that night, it’s the most important fight in those fighters’ careers.”

