THE most prestigious horse race in the country has been contested on this day - or the day after when Republic Day fell on Sunday in 2006 and 2017 - 18 times in the last 20 years.
But not only will there be no Trinidad Derby Stakes, there will be no racing at all at Santa Rosa Park, Arima, today.
Of course the reason is the coronavirus, which has kept horses off the track for the last five months.
Although there was racing, the Derby was not on the Republic Day programme last year because of the pandemic.
The first shutdown ended after three months at the end of June, and forced Arima Race Club (ARC) officials to push back the Triple Crown significantly.
The series usually begins with the Guineas on Indian Arrival Day (May 30) and is followed by the Midsummer Classic on Emancipation Day (August 1) and then the Derby seven weeks later.
However the Triple Crown did not get going until Republic Day last year, with the Guineas and the other two legs taking place at the end of the next two months.
Wise Guy captured all three Grade I events for West Indian-bred three-year-olds to become only the fourth Triple Crown winner since the sport was centralised in Arima in 1994.
ARC officials are hoping to get the sport back on track in two weeks’ time and they have not ruled out the Triple Crown.
But realistically speaking, it would be difficult for all three races to be contested this year.
When the Triple Crown got going on this day last year, racing had resumed two months earlier.
If action starts back as projected on Saturday October 9, the question would be when would the series begin?
When the Guineas was on schedule to take place on Indian Arrival Day, there were just ten horses left in contention after the third nomination stage.
How many will there be now and will these horses go into the 1,800-metre contest without a “prep” race under their belts after already being on the sidelines for at least five-and-a- half months?
Then there is the issue of these horses running three long-distances races in a very short space of time, especially after such a long hiatus.
No one in racing wants a year without the Triple Crown, but perhaps no Triple Crown would be better than a watered down one.
Anyway this piece was meant to be about the wonderful memories of Republic Day, and there have been so many over the years that it would be impossible to document all in this space.
Wise Guy began his quest for a Triple Crown a year ago today, six years after Momentum had completed a sweep of the prestigious series.
Although there have been four Triple Crown winners in Arima, only three of them were associated with Republic Day.
This day had been removed from the list of the country’s official holidays from 1999-2001, the year when Carnival Messiah won the Derby at the end of September to become the first horse to sweep the series since centralisation.
Two years later, Top Of The Class, another Glenn Mendez-trained runner, became the first horse to complete the Triple Crown on Republic Day in 17 years, with a runaway triumph in a then 2,000-metre Derby record.
Sky Rocket, owned by now leading trainer John O’Brien, won the Derby in 1986 to become the second and last horse to become Triple Crown winner on Republic Day at the Queen’s Park Savannah.
The great Royal Colours had been the first in 1982, the same year that the Derby was switched from Boxing Day (December 26).
The 1993 Derby was the final Triple Crown race contested at the “Big Yard” and Renegade made it an unforgettable farewell with a pole-to-pole victory in an 1,890-metre race record.
With West Indies star batsman Brian Lara making waves at the top of the cricketing world, a horse aptly named Lash Dem Lara prevailed the following Republic Day in the first Derby at Santa Rosa.
Jamaican-breds Bruceontheloose and Bigman In Town, the best West Indian-bred horses since centralisation, also starred on Republic Day by winning the Derby in 2009 and 2013, respectively.
The two most memorable Derbies for me were the ones I considered the most competitive. I guess, it was perhaps because I came up with the winner on both occasions, as Cachito Mio (1989) and Back On Top (2010) prevailed after neither had been able to win any of the previous legs.
Cachito Mio was reportedly purchased for something like $3,000 and he went on to become the Horse of the Year in 1989.
Conquest (1985) Sky Rocket (1986), Renegade (1993), Adoring Groom (1996), Bruceontheloose (2009), Bigman In Town (2013), Cape Canaveral (2018) and Juice Man (2019) were also named Horse of the Year in the season they prevailed in the Derby.
Bruceontheloose also went on to capture the prestigious prize the three years which followed his triumph (2010-2012) and Bigman In Town did the trick over the next three.
Despite winning the Triple Crown in 2003, Top Of The Class was not voted Horse of the Year because of the great Sugar Mike, but he went on to secure the title two years after.
Leading Lady became the first filly in nine years to win the Derby in 2017, when the Triple Crown series ended for the only time on Independence Day (August 31).