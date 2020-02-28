RESCUE ACT

ALL-ROUNDER Terrance Hinds led with an unbeaten 89 as The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force fought back with the bat yesterday to post a first-innings 287 all out against Leeward Islands Hurricanes in their sixth-round West Indies Championship match at Warner Park in St Kitts.
However, the Hurricanes staged a fight-back of their own in the final session, recovering from 60 for four at tea to reach 147 for five at stumps on day two. The Hurricanes saved the follow-on thanks to Trinidadian Amir Jangoo—unbeaten on 72 at the close—but they still trail by 140 runs heading into the penultimate day today.
Yesterday, the Red Force got the better of the morning session after resuming from a shaky overnight position of 161 for seven.
Hinds and Khary Pierre got the ball rolling for the visitors, combining for a 106-run, eighth wicket stand to guide their team to a respectable total of 287 all out at lunch.
Hinds rode his luck to lead the revival, stroking an unbeaten 89 off 111 balls, with two sixes and 11 fours while Pierre made a patient 35 off 118 deliveries with four boundaries as the pair took the visitors past the 200-run mark.
Despite resuming from an overnight total of 161 for seven Hinds, who started the day on one, was intent on taking a positive approach. He struck pacer Sheeno Berridge for four before spanking Jeremiah Louis for a six and four in one over.
His first chance came when Jangoo put him down on the long-on boundary off Berridge when he was on 38. Shortly after, he was given another life when he was on 45, this time by Kieran Powell at second slip, off Rahkeem Cornwall.
Pierre was very selective at the other end but he, too, played some attractive shots, driving Cornwall for four through the covers as the partnership went past 50.
Hinds eventually brought up his half-century with a slog sweep for two off Cornwall and continued to take his chances with an edge off Berridge that flew between second slip and gully for four, a six over long-on and another four pulled to deep mid wicket off consecutive balls.
The 100-run partnership came up with a four from Hinds off Nino Henry but the bowler got the final say, removing Pierre for 35 with a short wide ball that the batsmen struck straight to Jaison Peters at cover point with the score on 260 for eight.
Hinds added a few more runs before the innings ended to signal the lunch break.
In reply, the Hurricanes started very slowly with Powell and Montcin Hodge reaching 26 in the 15th over before they lost three quick wickets.
Powell tried to pull a short ball from pacer Uthman Muhammad and found Hosein at mid wicket while Devon Thomas did the same and top-edged his attempt to Hinds at square leg.
Hodge then flicked one from Anderson Phillip to Muhammad at mid wicket as the hosts slipped to 31 for three.
The Hurricanes then fell further to 99 for five as they lost skipper Jahmar Hamilton for nine, followed by Terrance Ward (22) before Jangoo revived the innings with an unbeaten 72.
Jangoo partnered with Peters (11 not out) to take the hosts to the close without further loss. He has so far faced 152 balls, striking two sixes and seven fours, while Peters has been very watchful at the other end, facing 62 balls and hitting just one four.