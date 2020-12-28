Resilient awards

Resilience. That is the theme of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) 26th Annual Awards Gala that will be hosted virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic today from 6 p.m.
In an interview on TV6’s Morning Edition yesterday, TTOC president Brian Lewis said the theme reflected the athletes’ ability to bounce back from a difficult year marked by the novel coronavirus decimating the majority of the international sporting calendar.
“One of the things sport teaches us is you focus on what you can control and you have un-controllables, whether that be a poor referee’s decision, rain washing out play or some other thing, you just have to pivot and move on,” Lewis, also president of the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees, stated.
“I think it’s very important in the context or resilience and a Finnish word “sisu” (roughly translated into English as strength of will, determination, perseverance, and acting rationally in the face of adversity) comes to mind. This has been a very challenging year. Covid-19 has totally disrupted every aspect of life and it makes no sense rolling over and quitting. We have to pick ourselves up keep moving on and move forward and that is the message we want to send, that the TTOC is committed to being game-changers and we have a responsibility, commitment and dedication to youth and young people of this nation who aspire to be Olympic champions.”
Eight prestigious awards will be presented tonight during that Gala that will be streamed on the Team TTO social media platforms (YouTube and Facebook). The link will also be issued to local media houses to broadcast to their audiences.
Lewis said the TTOC Events committee is all set and ready to host the Gala that will offer eight prestigious awards including the Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year, the Junior Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year, the Sports Personality of the Year, the People’s Choice, Future is Female and Alexander B Chapman award.
“The overall theme this year is resilience. We have a very interesting speaker, a former international sports personality who I think it will surprise most people,” Lewis said, adding that the identity of the person delivering the feature address will be revealed during the broadcast,
The pre-recorded remarks of Lewis himself and the president of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago Paula-Mae Weekes will also be delivered during the planned 45-minute virtual presentation.