RETURN OF THE ‘BOSS’

The “Universe Boss” Chris Gayle has earned a recall to the West Indies T20I squad while Trinidad and Tobago’s Akeal Hosein got his first call-up in the format as the regional team gets set to face Sri Lanka in three T20Is, starting Wednesday in Antigua.
The Sri Lanka series represents the start of the West Indies build up to their T20 World Cup title defence later this year and chief selector Roger Harper said the selections form part of the process to determine the best West Indies team for the T20 World Cup, to be played in India in October and November.
Also making a return to the line-up is T&T’s Evin Lewis, who missed the cut for the West Indies team last year after failing to meet minimum fitness requirements. Missing out for the Sri Lanka series is all-rounder Andre Russell, who is still recovering from contracting Covid-19 earlier this month. Despite testing negative over a week ago, he was ruled out of the T20Is by the CWI Medical Panel while he completes his “return to play” protocols.
Meanwhile, fast bowlers Sheldon Cottrell and Oshane Thomas, along with batsman Shimron Hetmyer, and all-rounder Roston Chase, all failed to reach the minimum fitness standard in time for selection consideration and will all remain in Antigua after the CGI Insurance Super50 Cup to work on their fitness and conditioning.
The T20I matches will be played under floodlights on March 3, 5 and 7 starting at 6p.m. This T20I Series will create history as the first full international matches to be played by the West Indies at the CCG. The matches will also be the first West Indies T20Is to be played in Antigua since 2013.
The CG Insurance ODI Series will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on March 10, 12 and 14 with the final match scheduled to be a day/night encounter. The series forms part of the ICC ODI Super League and these three matches provide the opportunity for West Indies to secure their first points as the team tries to qualify automatically for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India.
Speaking on the squads, Harper said: “As we build towards the defence of the T20 World Cup, the opportunity is being taken to determine our best team and squad as we go forward. Chris Gayle has performed very well in recent tournaments and the selection panel thinks that he can still add great value to our team. Fidel Edwards has been selected to give the bowling the potent firepower needed.”
Jason Holder was also selected in the T20 side and Harper said the all-rounder and Test captain “has shown his all-round value in this format in recent times and after missing a few series he will add depth and experience to the squad.”
“Akeal Hosein performed very well in Bangladesh [ODI Series] and had excellent stats in the CPL so this is an opportunity to see how he equips himself in this format. Kevin Sinclair grabbed our attention in the Super50 Cup back in 2019 and has been consistently economical in the last CPL and the current CG Insurance Super50. He will provide an off-spinning option for the team,” Harper added of the two new faces in the T20I squad.
Meanwhile, the ODI squad will see the return of Shai Hope to the line up as vice-captain after he was dropped from the team for the New Zealand series late last year. Darren Bravo was also selected in the ODI squad which will be captained by Kieron Pollard and also includes Lewis, Jason Mohammed and Nicholas Pooran, who was also named vice-captain of the T20I squad, which also includes Dwayne Bravo and Lendl Simmons.
SQUADS:
T20I — Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Fabien Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Rovman Powell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair.
ODI — Kieron Pollard (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Jason Mohammed, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair.
MATCH SCHEDULE
(All times T&T)
March 3: 1st CG Insurance T20I at CCG –
6 p.m.
March 5: 2nd CG Insurance T20I at CCG –
6 p.m.
March 7: 3rd CG Insurance T20I at CCG –
6 p.m.
March 10: 1st CG Insurance ODI at SVRS –
9:30 a.m.
March 12: 2nd CG Insurance ODI at SVRS –
9:30 a.m.
March 14: 3rd CG Insurance ODI at SVRS –
1:30 p.m. (day/night)
March 17-18: Two-day warm-up match at CCG
March 21-25: 1st Test at SVRS – 10 a.m.
March 29 to April 2: 2nd Test at SVRS – 10 a.m.
CCG -- Coolidge Cricket Ground
SVRS -- Sir Vivian Richards Stadium