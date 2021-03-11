WASA Club exacted sweet revenge and secured a place in the Big Four playoff when the when the Table Tennis Champions League continued Wednesday night at the Calvary Community Centre, Arima.
The former national club champions rolled over D’Abadie Youths 3-0 to conclude their campaign in the round-robin stage with seven wins from 12 fixtures for 26 points.
WASA moved from third to second place in the standings, but a defeat could have resulted in them being passed by Solo Crusaders and Southerners and failing to qualify for the final stage of the inaugural competition.
After losing their first four fixtures of first round, D’Abadie prevented the then leaders WASA from completing a beaver-trick of wins with a stunning 3-1 victory a month ago.
But it was a completely different story on Wednesday night as they managed to win just two games after Everton Sorzano had taken the first two of fixture.
Alaric Humphreys clawed his way back to prevail 9-11, 8-11, 11-3, 11-6, 11-5, and then after his brother Curtis, a two-time national champion, defeated Declan John 11-9, 11-2, 7-11, 13-11, Kyle Borneo completed the sweep with an 11-5, 11-7, 6-11, 11-4 triumph over Carlisle Cleveland.
Alaric named MVP
Alaric, who was named Most Valuable Player of the fixture, and Borneo are long-time members of D’Abadie Youths and this is their first tournament in WASA’s colours. Hillview Renegades, comprised of three original members of WASA Club – Franklyn Seechan, Kenneth Parmanand and Yuvraaj Dookram – was the only team with an outside chance of catching QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Parkites going into action last night.
However, the third-placed team (24 points) needed a convincing victory over Solo Crusaders after press time, and another one tomorrow night over the Parkites, who also have to lose the final fixture to Crusaders on Sunday night.
What Renegades have going for them is that both their fixtures are at their base at Knowles Street, Curepe.
Crusaders only need to win one of their two fixtures to deny Southerners an outside chance of pipping them for the final spot in the Big Four Playoff.
Southerners are two points adrift with 18, but their remaining opponents are the bottom of the table teams Survivors and D’Abadie Youths, tomorrow night and Sunday, respectively.