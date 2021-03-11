WASA Club exacted sweet revenge and secured a place in the Big Four playoff when the when the Table Tennis Champions League continued Wednesday night at the Calvary Community Centre, Arima.

The former national club champions rolled over D’Abadie Youths 3-0 to conclude their campaign in the round-robin stage with seven wins from 12 fixtures for 26 points.

WASA moved from third to second place in the standings, but a defeat could have resulted in them being passed by Solo Crusaders and Southerners and failing to qualify for the final stage of the inaugural competition.

After losing their first four fixtures of first round, D’Abadie prevented the then leaders WASA from completing a beaver-trick of wins with a stunning 3-1 victory a month ago.

But it was a completely different story on Wednesday night as they managed to win just two games after Everton Sorzano had taken the first two of fixture.

Alaric Humphreys clawed his way back to prevail 9-11, 8-11, 11-3, 11-6, 11-5, and then after his brother Curtis, a two-time national champion, defeated Declan John 11-9, 11-2, 7-11, 13-11, Kyle Borneo completed the sweep with an 11-5, 11-7, 6-11, 11-4 triumph over Carlisle Cleveland.

Alaric named MVP

Alaric, who was named Most Valuable Player of the fixture, and Borneo are long-time members of D’Abadie Youths and this is their first tournament in WASA’s colours. Hillview Renegades, comprised of three original members of WASA Club – Franklyn Seechan, Kenneth Parmanand and Yuvraaj Dookram – was the only team with an outside chance of catching QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Parkites going into action last night.

However, the third-placed team (24 points) needed a convincing victory over Solo Crusaders after press time, and another one tomorrow night over the Parkites, who also have to lose the final fixture to Crusaders on Sunday night.

What Renegades have going for them is that both their fixtures are at their base at Knowles Street, Curepe.

Crusaders only need to win one of their two fixtures to deny Southerners an outside chance of pipping them for the final spot in the Big Four Playoff.

Southerners are two points adrift with 18, but their remaining opponents are the bottom of the table teams Survivors and D’Abadie Youths, tomorrow night and Sunday, respectively.

WI try to repeat

WI try to repeat

Repeat what worked well, tighten up on a couple of loose areas and brace for a tougher fight. That is what the West Indies will be focusing on doing as they look to clinch the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka with another win in the second game bowling off at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua at 9.30 a.m. today.

Soca Warriors leave in a week

Soca Warriors leave in a week

Trinidad and Tobago’s Soca Warriors footballers are due to leave in a week’s time for their first Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier in the Dominican Republic.

T&T will play Guyana from 7 p.m. on March 25 at the Estadio Panamericano in Santo Domingo, capital of the Dominican Republic before flying to Puerto Rico for a similar qualifier three days later from 7 p.m. at the Estadio Centroamericano in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico.

Hopes of racing back by month’s end

HORSE racing could return to Santa Rosa Park, Arima, by month’s end.

After last week Saturday’s card was cancelled because of a boycott by the riders, Arima Race Club chief executive officer Kenwyn Ogeer stated that “racing has been shut down until further notice.”

Jarlarnie Seales is trial match-winner

After spin dominated the first two days of the third Red Force three-day trial match, fast bowler Jarlarnie Seales got fired up on the final day to finish with four wickets for 54 runs to help the Keagan Simmons XI to a ten-run victory over the Steven Katwaroo XI at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday.

Carifta pushed back to August

Carifta pushed back to August

The 2021 Carifta Games will now be staged in August.

The regional junior track and field championships were originally scheduled for Easter weekend, in Bermuda, but were postponed because of the challenges of Covid-19. The meet was rescheduled to the first weekend in July, but has now been pushed back to August 13-15 because of the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) exams.

Juniors head to Tobago tourney

THE Ready twins and Hills siblings will be attempting to capture titles in the Crusoe Isle Junior Tennis Championships at Shaw Park, Tobago.

The inaugural tournament will take place over the next three days and there will only be singles action in the Under-12 and 16 categories.