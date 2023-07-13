Revenge for Sagicor champ Byng

SEBASTIEN BYNG gained sweet revenge en route to capturing the senior singles title in the Sagicor Junior Tennis Tournament yesterday, at the Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.
The national Under-18 and 21 champion beat his younger brother Zachery 6-1, 6-1 in the final of the event for Under-21 players.
However, Sebastien’s big victory was his 6-4, 1-6, 11/9 triumph over Ebolum Nwokolo earlier in the day in the semi-finals.
Nwokolo, the hard-hitting 20-year-old, had just earned a place on the Davis Cup team for the second year in succession and was the overwhelming favourite to capture the title.
But Sebastien had to be confident after being nosed out 6-4, 3-6, 10/8 when they clashed in the round-robin group stage Tuesday night.
Zachery, who just failed to upset Kale Dalla Costa in the Under-16 national final, got his revenge yesterday when he edged the “Lease” Under-18 champ 5-7. 7-6 (7/3), 10/7 in the semis.
The 14-year-old Dalla Costa beat national champs Nabeel Mohammed and Vaughn Wilson to reach the semi-finals of the East Clubs Classified Tournament in May, but he has been feeling the pressure in junior tournaments.
Deron Dumas came up trumps twice under pressure yesterday as he edged Daniel Rahaman 3-6, 6-2, 10/8 for the 16 and under title, after a 6-1, 3-6, 10/4 semi-final victory over Yeshowah Campbell-Smith.
Two of Campbell-Smith’s sisters reached finals, but only one of them was successful.
National Under-10 champ Rukha was a 6-1, 6-1 winner over Teija Wellington for her age-group crown, but Em-Miryam was cramping and forced to retire after Lilly Mohammed came back to take the second set 7-5 after losing the opener of the 16 and under final 6-4.
Barbadian Cruz Thornton was a 4-2, 4-2 winner over Daniel Collymore in the 10 and under title match, but national Under-10 champ Ryan Steuart came down with the flu and Novak Malcolm lifted the 12 and under trophy without picking up his racquet.
The girls’ equivalent division was a straight round-robin and newcomer Samuella Bertrand won all three matches for the title.
Cameron Wong was the overwhelming favourite in the senior division but was stunned 6-1, 6-4 by Charlotte Ready.