Revenge for WASA

AFTER being crushed in the first round, WASA Club rebounded to defeat Hillview Renegades when inaugural Table Tennis Champions League continued Thursday night.

Renegades, a combination of three original WASA members, had dominated to such an extent that they only lost one of the ten games contested between the two teams two weeks earlier.

Just as he had done on that occasion, Yuvraaj Dookram defeated Curtis Humphreys (12-10, 11-8, 11-13, 11-9) in a battle of former national champions to draw first blood for Renegades at D’Abadie Community Centre.

But the country’s top-ranked player of 2016 and ’17, did not get the chance to play again as WASA bounced back to take the other three matches.

Captain Humphreys, who became the first player in the tournament to defeat former national champ Anthony “Sandfly” Brown three nights earlier in the first fixture of the second round, completed the job with an 11-5, 11-6, 6-11, 11-6 triumph over Kenneth Parmanand.

Parnamand had also lost (9-11, 11-5, 9-11, 11-2, 11-8) to Humphreys’ brother Alaric in the second match, and then Kyle Borneo made it 2-1 for WASA by beating Franklyn Seechan 11-4, 11-8, 2-11, 15-13 to earn the Most Valuable Player prize. It was the second straight win in the round for WASA, who won their first three fixtures in the first round before losing their last three.

The former champion moved into the lead with 18 points, alongside Solo Crusaders, who outclassed Survivors at Laventille Rhythm Section Headquarters after being edged 3-2 by WASA on Monday night. Brown began the sweep with an 11-7, 11-6, 11-7 triumph over A2 player Sharaaz Ali and Andrew Alexander completed it by edging Isa Mohammed 11-6, 14-16, 11-7, 5-11, 11-9.

In between N’kosi Rouse notched a surprisingly easy 11-7, 11-9, 11-5 triumph over Riad Abasali, who had stunned Curtis Humphreys in the first round and won both matches on Tuesday night in Survivors’ 3-2 victory over D’Abadie Youths. The 19-year-old was voted MVP for this convincing victory.

Renegades will entertain Southerners at their base in Knowles Street, Curepe, from 2 p.m. today and QPCC Parkites will host D’Abadie three hours later at their Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair. It will be the first of back-to-back fixtures for the first-round winners as they will travel to Sipiaria Community Centre to tackle Southerners from 1 p.m. tomorrow.

Parkites, led by the country’s fourth-ranked player Derron Douglas, are in third place with 16 points, but they have two fixtures in hand, while the fourth-placed Renegades are one point adrift with one in hand. Both Survivors and Southerners have 12 points, but the latter have played two fixtures less, while D’Abadie bring up the rear with nine points but have one fixture in hand.

Round-robin action will continue over the next two weeks to conclude the second round, and the top four finishers will then square off in a ‘Big Four’ playoff to determine the champions.

