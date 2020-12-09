REVIEW THEM

FORMER WEST INDIES OPENER Philo Wallace has called for a complete review of the West Indies management team after their side’s latest lop-sided defeat against New Zealand last weekend.
The Windies suffered a humiliating innings and 134-run defeat to the hosts at Hamilton in the first of two Tests in the Oceanic country.
During an interview on the Mason & Guest cricket radio show on the Voice of Barbados last Tuesday evening, Wallace said the coaching staff needed to be evaluated once more.
“The batting consultant (Monty Desai), (head coach Phil Simmons) he needs to be reviewed too. He needs to be reviewed as well. Performances are low (bowling coach Roddy Estwick) needs to be reviewed as well. Our management team needs to be reviewed. Our cricket is poor. Our planning is poor. They would say that they have done this and done that but obviously the players are not executing,” the former Barbados captain said. “They need to be reviewed. These happy, comfortable, Christian guys need to be ruffled. We need some good performances. Cricketers are performers now and they need to produce. We have gone through this... this is too long struggling against short balls and can’t play the swinging balls.”
Wallace added that as an English county cricketer for Leicestershire, Simmons played successfully as an all-rounder while Estwick was also a good bowler.
“Why can’t these guys get into the fellas’ head what is required to push our cricket forward to make West Indies cricket look good? The investments are being made. The return on the investment is too poor,” Wallace assessed.
Wallace also adjudged the selection personnel headed by Roger Harper to be as weak as the coaching panel
“We have to take some serious decisions on our cricket. (Kemar) Roach is coming home, Dowrich is coming home, so two young players might get a game. But we need to look through that crystal ball a lot faster,” Wallace said. “...Our cricket is at a critical juncture where our batsmen have not been performing and our wicketkeeper is coming home for personal reasons but he played in the first Test match and he had a bad finger. But he is coming home for personal reasons... I would like some light to be shed on what is happening.”
Wallace said the key downfall of the batsmen during that ill-fated first Test was that they never forced the Black Caps bowlers to come to them, demonstrating a lack of patience and trust in their own ability. He said they fell for the trap of chasing too many wide deliveries.
Former WI batting coach Toby Radford was less harsh in his criticism and deemed the WI players as definitely able to be coached.
“They just need clear plans, clear strategy. You have got to look at every individual, some of them need technical work, some of them need some mental work. As a coach, you gotta know the players you are working with and you build that relationship and you start to get to know them and what they need and what makes them tick and what is going to give them consistency as a player,” Radford reasoned.
Radford said the players had demonstrated the ability to win, referring to the West Indies’ 2-1 victory over England in the Caribbean in 2019 and suggested their training practices need to be very specific, a lot more intense and tailored to their upcoming opponents and conditions.
“It’s difficult for me to comment because I don’t know how they are practicing and what they are working on. We don’t know whether they are putting in that sort of strategy and implementing it in practice. They may be well doing that.” Radford clarified.
West Indies will try to level the series against the home side in the second Test in Wellington starting from 6 p.m. this evening, Eastern Caribbean time.