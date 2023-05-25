Rhea Khan marches into ‘Nationals’ semis

RHEA KHAN marched into the semi-finals when the National Squash Championship served off Wednesday night at the QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.
The 18-time champion is now in her late 40s but she had no trouble disposing of national Under-17 champ Mya Francois 11-1, 11-2, 11-3 after both players had received byes into the quarter-finals.
Five players got byes into the last eight and former top junior Faith Gillezeau is now in the last four without hitting a ball as national Under-19 champ Sigourney Williams was forced to default to the former top junior on Wednesday night.
Chloe Walcott, Josie Thong and Karissa Mungal won the first-round matches to advance to last night’s quarters.
Two-time national Under-19 champ Walcott whipped Ariane Howell 11-5, 11-3, 11-3 and just-crowned national Under-15 champ Thong overwhelmed Lilee Lum Kin 11-2, 11-1, 11-0 to advance to last night’s quarters.
But Gia Ghuran failed in her bid to reach the last eight when the national and Caribbean Under-11 champ was edged 11-9, 8-11, 8-11, 11-6, 11-4 by Mungal.
In the men’s draw, US-based two-time defending champ Chayse McQuan and ten-time champ Colin Ramasra were among the six who received byes into last night’s “round of 16.”
The others are former champ Paul Jerome De Verteuil as well as last year’s bronze-medallist Julian Chin, 2018 runner-up Brandon de Montrichard, and 16-year-old former Caribbean Under-11 and 13 champ Seth Thong.
The quarters are scheduled to begin at 7.30 p.m. today, 90 minutes after the second women’s semi. The first women’s semi-final was scheduled for last night.
First serve today is 4 p.m.