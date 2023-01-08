Richards, Ahye claim NAAA’s top awards

Sprinters Jereem “The Dream” Richards and Michelle-Lee Ahye were named the men’s and women’s athlete-of-the-year respectively, at the National Association of Athletic Administration (NAAA) annual awards, on Saturday.

The United States-based pair were not in attendance at the awards held at the Radisson Hotel, Port of Spain, and their mothers, Yvette Wilson and Raquel Ahye, collected on their behalf.

NAAA president George Commissiong was full of praise for all the athletes that participated in meets throughout the year, and he said he was also looking forward to this year’s events. “Despite the challenges posed by Covid-19, we were able to undertake most of the tasks required to have a somewhat normal season,” he said. “As the year progressed, we were able to host a number of development meets and host Carifta trials.

“We restructured the relay festival, and at the international level, we can boast that we were able to field teams for all major meets for which we were eligible.”

He added: “Our athletes were not the only members of the fraternity that performed impressively. Our support personnel also got full attention …three of the top 11 technical officiating positions at the 2022 Carifta Games in Jamaica.

“For 2023, we anticipate some challenges as it will be a busy year in terms of international relations, and the athletes are expected to return high standards if they are to succeed in international conditions.”

Richards easily captured the men’s award for the third year in a row after he won the first gold medal for Trinidad & Tobago at the World Indoor Championships in Beograd, Serbia, where he clocked 45 seconds flat to take the 400 metres, breaking the national record held of Deon Lendore, who died in a traffic collision last year.

Richards followed up with a personal best time of 19.80 secs to win the 200 metres gold medal at the Commonwealth Games last July-August in Birmingham, England, erasing one hundredth-of-a-second off the previous mark held by Frankie Fredericks of Namibia. Last month, Richards was named the T&T Olympic Committee’s Sportsman-of-the-Year, as well as the Sports Personality-of-the-Year.

Ahye, the first woman to win a gold medal for T&T at a Commonwealth Games, in 2018 at the Gold Coast, Australia, gained her award after a season in which she reached the semi-finals of the 100 metres in Birmingham and the World Championships last July in Eugene, Oregon, USA.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

ROBUST PROGRAMME

ROBUST PROGRAMME

Cricket West Indies (CWI) chief executive officer (CEO) Johnny Grave believes implementing a more robust cricket programme will be very important this year as the CWI focuses on a model that can mould more competitive regional teams for the international stage.

Minor contribution from Hosein in Renegades win

West Indies left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein snatched his 13th wicket of the Big Bash League to remain among the leading wicket-takers, and Melbourne Renegades got their second win in a row with a six-wicket win against Hobart Hurricanes on Saturday.

Richards, Ahye claim NAAA’s top awards

Richards, Ahye claim NAAA’s top awards

Sprinters Jereem “The Dream” Richards and Michelle-Lee Ahye were named the men’s and women’s athlete-of-the-year respectively, at the National Association of Athletic Administration (NAAA) annual awards, on Saturday.

The United States-based pair were not in attendance at the awards held at the Radisson Hotel, Port of Spain, and their mothers, Yvette Wilson and Raquel Ahye, collected on their behalf.

Pegula stuns Swiatek

Pegula stuns Swiatek

Iga Swiatek, the favourite for this month’s Australian Open, was in tears after losing at the United Cup yesterday.

The US and French Open champion sobbed courtside after being thrashed 6-2, 6-2 by American Jessica Pegula in the mixed-team tournament semi-finals in Sydney.

LONG-OVERDUE

LONG-OVERDUE

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force leg-spinner Imran Khan said the senior players in the set-up will have to step up and lead from the front if they are to replicate their 2006 four-day success.

Seventeen years on since that triumph, Khan, who was part of the squad in 2006, believes the current crop of players have what it takes to get the job done. “I was involved in 2006 when we won the last title and it has been a while,” Khan told the media recently.

Van Dijk out for more than a month

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk will be out for “more than a month” with a hamstring injury as he suffers a fresh injury blow, manager Jurgen Klopp said yesterday.

Van Dijk sustained the injury in Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat to Brentford on Monday and was substituted at half-time. “Virgil was a surprise to us. It was a big blow,” Klopp added in a news conference.