Richards golden at Scottish Champs

Trinidad and Tobago’s Che Richards produced the third best leap of his career at the Scottish National Senior Championships in Grangemouth on Sunday, the University of Edinburgh student disturbing the sand at 7.71 metres to strike gold.
Richards seized early control of the competition, the big 7.71 effort coming in the very first round. None of his rivals were able to come close, Great Britain’s Stephen Mackenzie securing the runner-up position with a 7.53m jump. Another Briton, Alessandro Schenini was third at 7.46.