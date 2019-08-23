Che Richards

JUMPED 7.71 METRES: Trinidad and Tobago’s Che Richards

Trinidad and Tobago’s Che Richards produced the third best leap of his career at the Scottish National Senior Championships in Grangemouth on Sunday, the University of Edinburgh student disturbing the sand at 7.71 metres to strike gold.

Richards seized early control of the competition, the big 7.71 effort coming in the very first round. None of his rivals were able to come close, Great Britain’s Stephen Mackenzie securing the runner-up position with a 7.53m jump. Another Briton, Alessandro Schenini was third at 7.46.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

T&T men off mark in CASA

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s men got off the mark to avoid the cellar place in Group B when the round-robin phase of the CASA (Caribbean Area Squash Association) Championship concluded Thursday night in Guyana.

Cassie, Juteram beaten in CAREBACO quarters

LEON CASSIE and Vance Juteram failed to get into the medal round when the international open events of the Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation (CAREBACO) Championship continued Thursday night in Barbados.

Richards golden at Scottish Champs

Richards golden at Scottish Champs

Trinidad and Tobago’s Che Richards produced the third best leap of his career at the Scottish National Senior Championships in Grangemouth on Sunday, the University of Edinburgh student disturbing the sand at 7.71 metres to strike gold.

Seales wants to bowl faster

Seales wants to bowl faster

Trinidad and Tobago fast-bowler Jarlarnie Seales is hoping to turn a few heads at the Trinbago Knight Riders pre-tournament camp starting on Wednesday.

WINDIES’ DAY

WINDIES’ DAY

VETERAN SEAMER Kemar Roach inspired an incisive West Indies display to leave India rattled and searching for stability on a rain-hit opening day of the first Test hin Antigua yesterday.