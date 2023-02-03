JUNIOR GOLFERs Chris Richards Jr and Liam Bryden led the Championship division field with a score of 74 each after day one, yesterday, in the three-day Pointe-a-Pierre Open Classic.

Under a beautiful sky with the course in immaculate condition, the pair lead fellow youngsters Jerseem Boodram and Ross Ramkissoon who both had rounds of 75. The day’s proceedings saw keen competition amongst the players in each flight.

The first flight is being led by Dave Rajkumar with a score of 74. Hollis George followed with 77 while both Joel Mahabir and John Henry followed closely with scores of 79.

In the Professional flight, Chris Richards Sr and Ben Martin are atop the leaderboard with a score of 69 each (1-under par). They are followed by Adam Montano with a gross of 75. Today will see the second and third flights as well as the Ladies starting their campaign.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TENSE FINISH

TENSE FINISH

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force coach David Furlonge was pleased to see the fight shown by his players as they held on for a draw on the final day of their first-round West Indies Championship match against the Windward Islands Volcanoes, at the Grenada National Stadium, yesterday.

Half-centuries from Jason Mohammed (79 not out) and Tion Webster (58) saw the T&T side navigate over two full sessions after the Volcanoes declared their second innings at 425 for five in the first session.

Solid start by PowerGen in ‘Penal Derby’

Defending champions PowerGen Penal Sports made a strong start to the domestic red-ball season as they piled up 227 for six, off 65 overs, on the first day of the three-day Premiership 1 game against crosstown rivals Clarke Road United, at Syne Village in Penal, yesterday.

Close to 100 players for badminton tourney

CLOSE to 100 players will be in action when competitive badminton returns to Trinidad after a three-year absence today at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

The Trinidad and Tobago Badminton Association’s (TTBA) junior ranking tournament will be contested over the next two weekends, and their senior ranking tournament will take place from Monday until Friday.

WI go into battle

WI go into battle

West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite wants to see a better all-round performance from his team when they face Zimbabwe in the first Test, starting today, at Queen’s Sports Club in Bulawayo.

The opening batter also wants his players to put into practise all they have learnt from batting legend Brian Lara, who took up the role of performance mentor with the squad ahead of the two-Test series.

LeBron pulls within 63 of breaking Kareem’s record

LeBron James had 26 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and pulled within 63 points of becoming the NBA’s career scoring leader as the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to beat the Indiana Pacers 112-111 on Thursday night.

James has 38,325 points, with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar holding the record at 38,387. James gave Los Angeles its first lead on a three-pointer with 2:35 left, and Anthony Davis’ 11-footer with 35.1 seconds left was the decisive basket. Davis had 31 points and 14 rebounds.