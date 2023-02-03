JUNIOR GOLFERs Chris Richards Jr and Liam Bryden led the Championship division field with a score of 74 each after day one, yesterday, in the three-day Pointe-a-Pierre Open Classic.
Under a beautiful sky with the course in immaculate condition, the pair lead fellow youngsters Jerseem Boodram and Ross Ramkissoon who both had rounds of 75. The day’s proceedings saw keen competition amongst the players in each flight.
The first flight is being led by Dave Rajkumar with a score of 74. Hollis George followed with 77 while both Joel Mahabir and John Henry followed closely with scores of 79.
In the Professional flight, Chris Richards Sr and Ben Martin are atop the leaderboard with a score of 69 each (1-under par). They are followed by Adam Montano with a gross of 75. Today will see the second and third flights as well as the Ladies starting their campaign.