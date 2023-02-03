Trinidad and Tobago Red Force coach David Furlonge was pleased to see the fight shown by his players as they held on for a draw on the final day of their first-round West Indies Championship match against the Windward Islands Volcanoes, at the Grenada National Stadium, yesterday.

Half-centuries from Jason Mohammed (79 not out) and Tion Webster (58) saw the T&T side navigate over two full sessions after the Volcanoes declared their second innings at 425 for five in the first session.