Richards Jr extends lead in T&T Golf Open

Cricket West Indies vice-president Dr Kishore Shallow said that the door is open if Deadra Dottin decides to return to the West Indies women’s team.

Dottin retired from West Indies cricket in 2022. However, Shallow—who is contesting the CWI presidency at this month’s AGM—said it is not too late for the Barbados all-rounder to reconsider her decision to leave the maroon colours behind.

Shallow was speaking on the Mason and Guest radio programme on Tuesday as he responded to a question from former West Indies captain Sir Clive Lloyd about Dottin’s departure.