Richards Jr extends lead in T&T Golf Open

JUNIOR GOLFER Chris Richards Jr extended his lead atop the Championship division leaderboard to four strokes as the second day of the TTGA Open concluded yesterday evening, at the St Andrews Golf Club course in Moka, Maraval.
In what promised to be a wonderful day for golf yesterday, competition was stiff again as golfers jockeyed for position heading into the final two days, today and tomorrow.
Richards Jr added a two-over par 74 to his first-day 73 to amass 147 and leads the defending champion Zico Correia (76+75= 151) by four shots. Liam Bryden was in third spot overnight with a gross score of 152 (77+75).
Yesterday’s TT Open Golf scores:
CHAMPIONSHIP:
Chris Richards Jr, 73, 74 total 147
Zico Correia, 76, 75 total 151
Liam Bryden 77, 75 total 152
1st FLIGHT:
Kevesh Ramnath, 78, 79, total 157
As a Roopchand, 80, 84 total 164
Brian Fares, 84, 85 total 169
2nd FLIGHT
Nandlal Ramlackhan 87, 86 total of 173
Learie Flores 85, 90, total 175
Johnathan Augustus 88, 88 total 176
3rd FLIGHT, Stableford points
Adam Rostant, 29, 44, total 73
Kennedy Fleming, 32, 36 total 68
Tajelal Sarwan 32, 34 total 66
SENIORS:
Wayne Baptiste, 78, 79 total 157
Mark Newnham , 81, 78 total 159
Deryck Gonsalves, 80, 80 total 160
SUPER SENIORS:
Richard Lara 78
John Hale 81
John Holley 81