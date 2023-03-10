Richards Jr extends lead in T&T Golf Open

Ross Ramkisson

DEFT TOUCH: National junior golfer Ross Ramkisson chips onto the green at the ninth hole during the first day of the T&T Open at St Andrews Golf Club, Moka, Maraval. —Photo: ROBERT TAYLOR

JUNIOR GOLFER Chris Richards Jr extended his lead atop the Championship division leaderboard to four strokes as the second day of the TTGA Open concluded yesterday evening, at the St Andrews Golf Club course in Moka, Maraval.

In what promised to be a wonderful day for golf yesterday, competition was stiff again as golfers jockeyed for position heading into the final two days, today and tomorrow.

Richards Jr added a two-over par 74 to his first-day 73 to amass 147 and leads the defending champion Zico Correia (76+75= 151) by four shots. Liam Bryden was in third spot overnight with a gross score of 152 (77+75).

Yesterday’s TT Open Golf scores:

CHAMPIONSHIP:

Chris Richards Jr, 73, 74 total 147

Zico Correia, 76, 75 total 151

Liam Bryden 77, 75 total 152

1st FLIGHT:

Kevesh Ramnath, 78, 79, total 157

As a Roopchand, 80, 84 total 164

Brian Fares, 84, 85 total 169

2nd FLIGHT

Nandlal Ramlackhan 87, 86 total of 173

Learie Flores 85, 90, total 175

Johnathan Augustus 88, 88 total 176

3rd FLIGHT, Stableford points

Adam Rostant, 29, 44, total 73

Kennedy Fleming, 32, 36 total 68

Tajelal Sarwan 32, 34 total 66

SENIORS:

Wayne Baptiste, 78, 79 total 157

Mark Newnham , 81, 78 total 159

Deryck Gonsalves, 80, 80 total 160

SUPER SENIORS:

Richard Lara 78

John Hale 81

John Holley 81

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Over 100 confirmed for National Junior Champs

THE National Junior Badminton Championship returns after a three-year absence today at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

More than 100 players will be participating in singles, doubles and mixed doubles in five—Under-11, 13, 15, 17 and 19—categories in the three-day tournament. The boys’ Under-19 event should be the most exciting with the inclusion of Travis Sinanan and Vishal Ramsubhag.

WI UNDER THE COSH

WI UNDER THE COSH

A day that started brightly for West Indies ended with them facing long-odds to avoid defeat after South Africa captain Temba Bavuma coolly and calmly collected a career-best, second Test hundred to give his side a commanding lead in the second Test, yesterday.

Clarke Road looking to maintain lead

Clarke Road looking to maintain lead

Current Premiership 1 leaders Clarke Road United will be looking to continue their hot streak in the top-tier club competition today when they face Preysal Sports in the fifth round of the competition at Wilson Road Ground in Penal.

Door still open to Dottin

Door still open to Dottin

Cricket West Indies vice-president Dr Kishore Shallow said that the door is open if Deadra Dottin decides to return to the West Indies women’s team.

Dottin retired from West Indies cricket in 2022. However, Shallow—who is contesting the CWI presidency at this month’s AGM—said it is not too late for the Barbados all-rounder to reconsider her decision to leave the maroon colours behind.

Shallow was speaking on the Mason and Guest radio programme on Tuesday as he responded to a question from former West Indies captain Sir Clive Lloyd about Dottin’s departure.

Richards Jr extends lead in T&T Golf Open

Richards Jr extends lead in T&T Golf Open

JUNIOR GOLFER Chris Richards Jr extended his lead atop the Championship division leaderboard to four strokes as the second day of the TTGA Open concluded yesterday evening, at the St Andrews Golf Club course in Moka, Maraval.

In what promised to be a wonderful day for golf yesterday, competition was stiff again as golfers jockeyed for position heading into the final two days, today and tomorrow.

Dookie, Wong go for second ‘Tranquil’ title

Dookie, Wong go for second ‘Tranquil’ title

AFTER combining to capture the first title yesterday, Jordane Dookie and Cameron Wong will be on opposite side of the net attempting to win another when the Sunshine Snacks Tranquillity Open Tennis Tournament continues today at the club’s courts, Victoria Avenue, Port of Spain.