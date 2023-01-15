Richards Jr falters in Latin American Champs

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s junior golfer Chris Richards Jr finished the Latin American Amateur Championships in 46th place following his final round score of five-over par 72 at the Grand Reserve Golf Club, in Puerto Rico, yesterday.
Following two good opening round scores of 72 and 70, Richards was joint 15th place heading in the final two rounds over the weekend. He fell to 29th place following his third-round score of 74 on Saturday. His aggregate score after four rounds stood at 293.
Meanwhile, Argentina’s Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira triumphed with an aggregate score of 265 (68, 67, 63, 67). Mexico’s Luis Carrera was second with a total score of 269 (67, 67, 68, 67) while another Argentinian, Vicente Marcilio, was third with a tally of 271 (67, 70, 66, 68).
Richards Jr’s compatriot Zico Correia had already been subjected to the sidelines after failing to make the cut on Friday, finishing on nine over-par after two days, with rounds of 79 and 74 (153) to be joint 81st in the competition that commenced with a field of 107 golfers.