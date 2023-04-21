Chris Richards Jr,

RISING STARS: Top junior golfers, Chris Richards Jr, left, and Zico Correia pose after the completion of play on the first day of the three-day Torneo Invitational Amateur de Panama Golf tournament, in Panama, yesterday.

TOP junior Chris Richards Jr is tied for the lead after the first day of the three-day Torneo Invitational Amateur de Panama Golf tournament, hosted by the Panama Golf Association.

At the close of play, yesterday, Richards Jr was tied for the lead with a Panamanian player, having shot a two under par score of 70. His countryman, Zico Correia was lying in sixth position with a score of 74, two over par.

In the team division, T&T tied in the top spot with host country Panama with an even par score of 72.

Both Richards Jr and Correia were invited to tee off in the competition based on their World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points.

This tournament only attracts players with WAGR points. This allowed the TTGA to send the two players to participate in a competition that includes opposition from Panama, Paraguay, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Venezuela, El Salvador and Mexico. T&T is the only English-speaking participating country.

The team is being managed by Richard Lara.

Mohammed leads T&T in CWI tournament

ANISA MOHAMMED will captain the Trinidad and Tobago senior women’s cricket team for the Cricket West Indies Women’s Regional Tournament to be held in St Kitts and Nevis from May 7 to 30.

Paul, Browne bid for Nations Cup honours

ACE cyclist Nicholas Paul will pedal off his second 2023 Nations Cup campaign today when the first round of the men’s keirin lines up from 11.07 a.m. in Milton, Canada.

His sprinting teammate Kwesi Browne will also line up in this event. Both riders will also compete in the men’s sprint qualifying rounds tomorrow morning.

Richards Jr leads in Panama Golf

WINDIES ACADEMY WIN

Destructive bursts from their captain Nyeem Young and hometown pace bowling prospect Kelvin Pitman set up West Indies Academy for a seven-wicket win against Team Headley in the opening match of the Headley-Weekes Tri-Series, in Antigua, yesterday.

Caribbean comeback

THREE Trinidad & Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) clubs will contest Caribbean club football competitions in 2023.

This will make it the first time football clubs from T&T will compete at Caribbean level in five years. Central FC was the last T&T club to compete at Caribbean level, having finished fourth in the 2018 Caribbean Club Championships, then held in T&T. T&T clubs had been banned from Caribbean club competitions for failure to meet club licensing rules.

Leaders AC Port of Spain face W Connection in TTPFL

Today’s Eid-Ul-Fitr holiday will be marked by a Trinidad & Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) double-header at La Horquetta and four o-clock matches at both the Arima Velodrome and Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella.