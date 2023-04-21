Richards Jr leads in Panama Golf

TOP junior Chris Richards Jr is tied for the lead after the first day of the three-day Torneo Invitational Amateur de Panama Golf tournament, hosted by the Panama Golf Association.
At the close of play, yesterday, Richards Jr was tied for the lead with a Panamanian player, having shot a two under par score of 70. His countryman, Zico Correia was lying in sixth position with a score of 74, two over par.
In the team division, T&T tied in the top spot with host country Panama with an even par score of 72.
Both Richards Jr and Correia were invited to tee off in the competition based on their World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points.
This tournament only attracts players with WAGR points. This allowed the TTGA to send the two players to participate in a competition that includes opposition from Panama, Paraguay, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Venezuela, El Salvador and Mexico. T&T is the only English-speaking participating country.
The team is being managed by Richard Lara.