Richards Jr leads T&T Open

COME ON, GO IN!: Chris Richards Jr watches the ball approach the hole following a putt during day 1 of the T&T Open Championship at the St Andrews Golf Club, Moka, Maraval, yesterday. —Photo: ROBERT TAYLOR

Junior player Chris Richards Jr enjoyed a three-stroke lead after day one of the Trinidad and Tobago Golf Association four-day Trinidad and Tobago Open Championship that teed off yesterday morning under clear skies at the St Andrews Golf Club in Moka, Maraval.

After Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley completed the ceremonial opening tee shot at 6.28 a.m., the golfers were greeted by fine weather throughout the day as the fully subscribed field annoyed a very competitive day of golf.

Trailing Richards Jr in a three-way tie for second is defending champion Zico Correia together with Xavier Wiggins and Alex Kangoo, all on 77.

T&T Open Day 1

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

1 Chris Richards Jr 73

2 Xzavier Wiggins, , Zico Correia, Alex Kangoo 76

1st FLIGHT

1 Paul Taylor 77

2 Kevesh Ramnath 78

3 Asa Roopchand 80

2nd FLIGHT

1 Learie Flores 85

2 Rafi Mohamed 86

3 Nandlal Ramlackhan 87

SENIORS

1 Wayne Baptiste 78

2 Dominique Chatoor 78

3 Deryck Gonsalves 80

3rd FLIGHT

1 Navin Dookeran and Naeem Ali, 35 stableford points each

3 Justin Junkere, 33 stableford points.

Holder was unbeaten on 81 and shared a string of tidy stands with the lower order, including 58 for the last wicket with Gudakesh Motie, before the Caribbean side were bowled out for 251 a little before the scheduled close on the second day at the Wanderers.

