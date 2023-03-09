Richards Jr leads T&T Open

Junior player Chris Richards Jr enjoyed a three-stroke lead after day one of the Trinidad and Tobago Golf Association four-day Trinidad and Tobago Open Championship that teed off yesterday morning under clear skies at the St Andrews Golf Club in Moka, Maraval.
After Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley completed the ceremonial opening tee shot at 6.28 a.m., the golfers were greeted by fine weather throughout the day as the fully subscribed field annoyed a very competitive day of golf.
Trailing Richards Jr in a three-way tie for second is defending champion Zico Correia together with Xavier Wiggins and Alex Kangoo, all on 77.
T&T Open Day 1
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
1 Chris Richards Jr 73
2 Xzavier Wiggins, , Zico Correia, Alex Kangoo 76
1st FLIGHT
1 Paul Taylor 77
2 Kevesh Ramnath 78
3 Asa Roopchand 80
2nd FLIGHT
1 Learie Flores 85
2 Rafi Mohamed 86
3 Nandlal Ramlackhan 87
SENIORS
1 Wayne Baptiste 78
2 Dominique Chatoor 78
3 Deryck Gonsalves 80
3rd FLIGHT
1 Navin Dookeran and Naeem Ali, 35 stableford points each
3 Justin Junkere, 33 stableford points.