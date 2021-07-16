Richards Jr spearheads T&T team for 2021 Caribbean Junior Champs

THIS YEAR’S T&T Golf Open champion Christopher Richards Jr will lead a five-member team to the 2021 Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championships (CAJGC) that tees off from July 30 in the Dominican Republic.

Richards Jr. will also lead the senior team to the Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships (CAGC) later in August.

The 16-year-old Richards Jr, who was also crowned champ IN the Republic Bank Junior Open Boys 16-18 category, leads the Team TTO squad which also includes Jean Marc Chevrotiere and Zico Correia, both joining Richards Jr in the Boys Under 18 category, with Alex Kangoo and Ethan Hill rounding out the team in the Under-15 category. The reserves for the team are Ayden Ali, Jerseem Boodram, and Dravid Bhim.

A senior national team will also be making their way to Puerto Rico for the 2021 CAGC that tees off from August 22-27.

The members of both teams will attend a meet and greet today from 9 a.m. at the Pointe-a-Pierre Golf Course. All this now takes place under a new executive elected for the 2021-2023 term at the Trinidad and Tobago Golf Association (TTGA) AGM held on Wednesday.

Six persons were elected unopposed including Wayne Baptiste (president), Krishna Samai (secretary), Kalam Sookoor was elected (public relations officer PRO), Simon Hosein (junior coordinator and Garth Chevrotiere (treasurer).

Four posts remained vacant including the positions for vice-president, ladies coordinator, Tobago coordinator, and the assistant secretary. Those positions are set to be filled at an Emergency General Meeting (EGM) to be called shortly, according to a TTGA press release.

Junior team:

Christopher Richards Jr., Jean-Marc Chevrotiere and Zico Correia (Under-18)

Alex Kangoo and Ethan Hill (Under-15).

Reserves: Ayden Ali, Jerseem Boodram, and Dravid Bhim.

Senior Team:

Christopher Richards Jr, Jean-Marc Chevrotiere, Zico Correia, Sol Joanni, Shane Costelloe, and Jessel Mohammed.

Reserves: Liam Bryden, Ethan Hill, Luke De Freitas

TOUGH DRAW

TOUGH DRAW

Defending ICC Men’s T20 World Cup champions West Indies have been drawn alongside England, Australia and South Africa for this year’s edition of the tournament which takes place in Oman and the United Arab Emirates, from October 17 to November 14.

Another whitewash

The West Indies women A had some bright spots with the bat, but it wasn’t enough to stop a rampant Pakistan women A who clinched a seven-wicket win yesterday to sweep the one-day series 3-0 and finish their Caribbean tour with a perfect record.

Winston Grazette passes

THE sports of football and tennis are mourning the loss of Winston Grazette.

The former football player and coach, who was in his late 70s, passed away at his home in Carenage on Thursday night after battling a stroke for the last few months.

