Richards Jr starts Junior Golf defence

Chris Richards Jr will defend his crown when the Republic Bank Trinidad and Tobago Junior Golf Open tees off today from 8 a.m.
Over 100 players are expected to meet representatives of the title sponsor prior to the start of the three-day tournament which is being played at the Chaguaramas Golf Course this year. In 2021 the tournament—which Republic Bank has supported for over the last two decades—was played at the Millennium Lakes Golf and Country Club in Trincity.
Trinidad and Tobago Golf Association (TTGA) president Wayne Baptiste said the 54-hole competition would be contested in three age groups: 11-13, 14-15, and 16-18.
“The significance of this tournament is for the development of junior golf in Trinidad and Tobago,” Baptiste said.
The former national player said it was part of the TTGA’s Start New At Golf (SNAG) programme where they have pros liaise with some schools to introduce them to the game.
As such, there will be a drive, chip, and putt element to the tournament for children five to eight years old. For the slightly more advanced, there will be the three, six, and nine-hold competition while the more seasoned campaigners like Richards Jr will campaign in the three-day 54-hole competition.
The Junior Open also is sanctioned to earn competitors world amateur ranking points, and the competition is part of the criteria for selection for the national junior squad for the Caribbean Junior Golf Championships to be hosted in Puerto Rico from June 26 to July 2.
Today Richards Jr is expected to be challenged by Zico Correia, Alex Kangoo, and Aidan Ali in the boys 16-18 division, with regular rivals Jean-Marc Chevrotiere and Ethan Hill missing in action at “Chag” as they are heading out to the USA for a tournament there.
“All of them played at (the) TT Open and that was a stern test of their ability over the four days. Now we are at a different golf course over three days and we expect the same rivalry and may the better player win!” said Baptiste.
Among the Girls 16-18, Chloe Ajodha and Jada Charles are set to do battle while Isaiah Rowley and Elise La Borde should figure in the Boys and Girls 13-15 category respectively.