Richards Jr starts Pointe-a-Pierre title defence

World ranking points will be on offer, as well as opportunities to gain selection for national trials when the three-day Pointe-a-Pierre Golf Club’s Open Classic tees off from this morning at 8.30.

The winner of the men’s category will have the chance to enter or climb up the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR) through points gained by winning the Classic.

Chris Richards Jr, the defending Open Classic champion, is currently the highest-ranked T&T amateur at No. 343, followed by Zico Correia (No. 1987) and Liam Bryden (No. 2062).

All three will be in the field today, as will Brechin Castle Open winner Ayden Ali, who also has world ranking points.

Competition is expected to be keen, and adding to the excitement will be the professionals, led by stalwarts Ben Martin, Chris Richards Sr, Anthony Benny, Adam Montano and Ricky Campbell.

Play continues tomorrow with the second and third flights joining the fray. The tournament culminates on Sunday.

There will be a ceremonial tee off, followed by starters’ time for the first Flight, the Championship Flight and the Professionals.

If the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force didn’t know much about Kimani Melius before, they would have become well acquainted with the 22-year-old St Lucian yesterday after he produced a career best 192 to put the Windward Islands Volcanoes in command of the first round West Indies Championship Four-Day game at the Grenada National Stadium.

EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith is the youngest of 11 players vying to represent the country in the junior events of the world’s premier team tennis competitions over the next three days at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Domestic red-ball cricket returns today, with defending champions PowerGen Penal taking on cross-town rivals Clarke Road United in the “Penal Derby” which will be the highlight of the opening round of the National League Premiership 1 two-day/three-day competition.

University of Minnesota sprinters Kion Benjamin and Devin Augustine struck gold at the Jack Johnson Classic indoor meet in Minnesota, USA, on Saturday.

Benjamin, a 2022 Commonwealth Games sprint relay silver medallist for Trinidad and Tobago, stopped the clock at a personal best 6.68 seconds to win the Jack Johnson Men’s 60 metres final.

The all-rounders pulled the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force out of a hole and into the lead at…