Richards Jr starts Pointe-a-Pierre title defence

World ranking points will be on offer, as well as opportunities to gain selection for national trials when the three-day Pointe-a-Pierre Golf Club’s Open Classic tees off from this morning at 8.30.
The winner of the men’s category will have the chance to enter or climb up the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR) through points gained by winning the Classic.
Chris Richards Jr, the defending Open Classic champion, is currently the highest-ranked T&T amateur at No. 343, followed by Zico Correia (No. 1987) and Liam Bryden (No. 2062).
All three will be in the field today, as will Brechin Castle Open winner Ayden Ali, who also has world ranking points.
Competition is expected to be keen, and adding to the excitement will be the professionals, led by stalwarts Ben Martin, Chris Richards Sr, Anthony Benny, Adam Montano and Ricky Campbell.
Play continues tomorrow with the second and third flights joining the fray. The tournament culminates on Sunday.
There will be a ceremonial tee off, followed by starters’ time for the first Flight, the Championship Flight and the Professionals.