Chris Richards Snr.

ON THE GREENS: Chris Richards Snr. tees off on the 11th hole during his round of 72 on the first day of the TT Open at St Andrews Golf Club, Moka, Maraval, yesterday. He shares the lead with Wesley Brown in the Professional flight. —Photo: ROBERT TAYLOR 

BOTH RICHARDS, Chris Sr and Chris Jr topped the Pro and Championship divisions, respectively, at the end of day one of the T&T Open Golf Championships that teed off yesterday at the St Andrew’s Golf Course in Moka, Maraval.

But Chris Sr is in the joint-lead for the Pro category with Jamaican Wesley Brown, after both entered the clubhouse after a round of 72. Defending champion Ben Martin, seeking his fourth title, was one shot behind on 73 in third spot while the USA’s Joe Hurn lies fourth on 74. Nicholas Jones and Orville Christie are in a two-way tie for fifth with 76.

In the Championship flight, Chris Jr sits alone atop the leaderboard after 18 holes and a round of 76. Countryman Shane Costelloe is in joint-second with St Kitts-Nevis golfer Norford Adrian on 79, while Jean Marc Chevrotiere struck a gross of 80 for fourth in the category. A four-way tie for fifth includes Zico Correia, Ethan Hill, Ross Cabral and Heathcliffe Kane, all on 81.

North Macedonia stun Italy in W/Cup qualifying playoff semi

Italy will miss out on the World Cup for the second successive tournament after the Euro 2020 winners were stunned by a stoppage-time winner from North Macedonia in yesterday’s playoff semi-final in Palermo.

With Italy frustrated for 90 minutes by a heroic North Macedonia defensive performance, Aleksandar Trajkovski, a former Palermo player, struck the only goal of the game in the second minute of added time, inflicting Italy’s first defeat in 60 home World Cup qualifiers.

Excitement abounds ahead of PanAm Swimming Champs

THE LOCAL Organising Committee (LOC) for the third edition of the PanAm Aquatics Age-Group Swimming Championships will be working with a $2 to 2.5 million budget for the regional tournament that is expected to splash off from June 2-5 at the National Aquatic Centre.

ADVANTAGE, WINDIES

Last-wicket pair Jack Leach and Saqib Mahmood spared England’s blushes after the visitors suffered yet another batting collapse to open the third Test against the West Indies in Grenada, yesterday.

Leach (41no) and Mahmood (49) shared in a remarkable 90-run stand, helping England to recover from 114-9 to a far more credible 204 all out when Mahmood was denied a maiden first-class fifty in being bowled in the final over of the day.

Injured Halep withdraws from Miami Open

Simona Halep withdrew from the Miami Open before her second-round match yesterday because of a leg injury that the former world No. 1 said will keep her out of action for three weeks.

World No. 19 Halep, who reached the semi-finals at Indian Wells last week and had a first-round bye in Miami, said she felt a sharp pain in her left leg while practicing for her match with Australian wild card Daria Saville.

Warriors back in action

For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic struck two years ago, international football returns to this country when Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s national footballers take on their Barbadian counterparts in the opening match of the Courts Caribbean Classic from 7 p.m. at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.