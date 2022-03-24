BOTH RICHARDS, Chris Sr and Chris Jr topped the Pro and Championship divisions, respectively, at the end of day one of the T&T Open Golf Championships that teed off yesterday at the St Andrew’s Golf Course in Moka, Maraval.
But Chris Sr is in the joint-lead for the Pro category with Jamaican Wesley Brown, after both entered the clubhouse after a round of 72. Defending champion Ben Martin, seeking his fourth title, was one shot behind on 73 in third spot while the USA’s Joe Hurn lies fourth on 74. Nicholas Jones and Orville Christie are in a two-way tie for fifth with 76.
In the Championship flight, Chris Jr sits alone atop the leaderboard after 18 holes and a round of 76. Countryman Shane Costelloe is in joint-second with St Kitts-Nevis golfer Norford Adrian on 79, while Jean Marc Chevrotiere struck a gross of 80 for fourth in the category. A four-way tie for fifth includes Zico Correia, Ethan Hill, Ross Cabral and Heathcliffe Kane, all on 81.