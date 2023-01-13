Richards sits joint-15th; Correia fails to make cut

Trinidad and Tobago’s junior golfer Chris Richards Jr made the cut after the second round at the Latin American Amateur Championships, currently taking place at the Grand Reserve Golf Club in Puerto Rico.
Richards Jr fired a two under par 70 yesterday to add to his first day tally of even-par 72 (142) to be in joint-15th place going into the final two days. He finished well inside the cut of two-over par.
The tournament is led by Mexico’s Luis Carrera (67+67 =134) followed by Argentina’s Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (68+67 =135) while Peru’s Julian Perico occupies third spot (70+66 =136)
However, T&T’s Zico Correia was not as fortunate as Richards jr. as he finished on nine over-par after two days, with rounds of 79 and 74 (153) to be joint 81st in the competition that commenced with a field of 107 golfers.
Richards Jr and Correia had completed two days of practise on Tuesday and Wednesday before testing their competitive skills against the best players from Latin America and the Caribbean region.
The players were chosen based on their World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR).
According to the Trinidad and Tobago Golf Association (TTGA), the competition is to provide exposure for players as there are many coaches and scouts from various universities and companies wishing to recruit players for their brands and Colleges.
“It is a great opportunity and we are very optimistic for our players.” a TTGA media release stated.