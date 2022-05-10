Richards strikes thrice in ‘East’

JORDANE DOOKIE was not the only player to capture a Triple Crown in the East Classified Tennis Tournament Saturday at St Augustine Recreation Club, McCarthy Street.
The 15-year-old captured the Division A singles, doubles and mixed doubles crowns in the three-weekend tournament, while Askia Richards picked up the same three titles in Division B.
The No. 3 seed edged unseeded Keron Ward 4-6, 6-4, 10/6 in the singles final to complete the sweep when the tournament concluded on Saturday.
Richards had combined with Stephon Ramsingh to defeat Sookram brothers, Evan and James, 6-2, 6-4 for the doubles title, and with Alicia Cooper to defeat Robert Hernandez and Sherisse Arjoon 6-4, 6-2 in the mixed doubles final the night before.
Arjoon was favoured to lift the women’s equivalent singles trophy on Saturday, but, in addition to battling injury, she was involved in a vehicular accident on her way to the venue on Saturday and ended up being edged 4-6, 6-4, 10/6 by Under-14 player Arya Siewrattan in the final.
Tennis fans around the world have been following the Williams sisters, Serena and Venus, for over two decades. Two brothers with the last name Williams, Kadeem and Kyode, impressively signalled their arrival locally in this tournament.
After both reached the C Division final, top seed Kadeem showed Kyode no mercy by prevailing 4-0, 4-1 on Friday night, five days after Kaily Alexander had not allowed Ella Emamalie a single game in the women’s equivalent final, Kes McKenzie and Michael Sawh failed to trouble the scorer against the Williams siblings in Saturday’s doubles title match.
Ana Sanchez and her father Leandro captured the mixed doubles title without taking the court as Niqueda Baptiste and Darian Tanwing were unable to play the final. The draw did not contain either of the Williams’ brothers.
After losing in the first round of the singles draw, Leandro went on to secure the consolation title with a 6-3 triumph over Mc Kenzie.
Catherine Campbell, a former national junior champ in the late 1990s, defeated Jade Ali 6-3 in the Division A consolation final after going down 7-6, 6-1 against the country’s top 14 & under player Brianna Harricharan in the first round of the main draw.
Keshan Moonasar captured the Men’s Division A singles title and combined with runner-up Richard Chung to edge last year’s runners-up Nabeel Mohammed and Nathan Martin for the doubles crown.
Women’s singles champ Dookie teamed with Darcelle Charles and Martin to capture the doubles and mixed doubles titles. Cameron Wong lost in all three finals. Her doubles partners were Brianna Harricharan and Jamal Alexis.