World Indoor champion Jereem Richards is to benefit from the Government’s expansion of its incentive programme for athletes.
In a release, the Ministry of Sport and Community Development announced an expansion of the National Incentives and Rewards Framework.
The Ministry said on July 7 this year, Cabinet took the decision to expand the incentives framework to include the World Athletics Indoor Championships. Minister Shamfa Cudjoe indicated that Richards will be the first Trinidad and Tobago athlete to receive an incentive in this new category in recognition of his gold medal performance, which set a new championship record in the Men’s 400m at the Indoor Championships held in Belgrade, Serbia in March.
In 2018, the National Rewards and Incentives Framework was introduced to reward athletes who achieved medals at the highest levels of international competition in various respective sporting disciplines.
Athletes have benefited from this policy for medalling at the Olympics/Paralympics Games, World Cup, World Championships, Commonwealth Games, the Central American and Caribbean Games, and Special Olympic World Games.
To date, over $5.5 million has been distributed to 100 athletes by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago since the inception of the programme.
Following is a list of incentive recipients to date.
2019 Special Olympics
Nadira Mohan—$3,000, Melissa Nanan, $12,000, Trent Bethel $24,000, Jaleel Pierre $3,000, Allan Garib, $27,000, Shania Teniell Surujbally $6,000, Steffan Singh, $12,000, Maria Joseph $18,000, Janet Davis, $12,000, Kadafie Anthony, $6,000, Kadeem Brown $12,000, Damien Marquis $48,000, Jamella Bart $9,000,
Aaliyah Harrigin $18,000, Romaldo Staffoco $6,000, Omari Patterson $12,000, Aaron Ben Ali $27,000, Bernard Singh $3,000, Alicia Khan $18,000, Gary James-Boodoo
$24,000, Michelle Hosein, $12,000, Kenrick Baksh $18,000, Donald Doyle, $6,000, Jonathan Walker $12,000, Justin Providence $6,000, Bernadette Winter $18,000,
Sandra Joseph Brizan, $18,000, Ayeola Duncan, $24,000.00, La Toya Charles $27,000.
2016 ICC U-19 World Cup
Jyd Goolie $25,000, Kirstan Kallicharan $25,000.
2016 ICC Women’s World T20
Merissa Aguilleira $250,000, Brittney Cooper $250,000, Stacy-Ann King $250,000, Anisa Mohammed $250,000, Akeem Stewart
2016 Olympics; 2019 PANAM Games
Keshorn Walcott $312,500.
2015 World Championships; 2019 PANAM Games
Machel Cedenio $140,625, Deon Lendore $140,625, Michelle Lee Ahye $125,000,
2015 World Championships
Jarrin Solomon $125,000.00, Lalonde Gordon $125,000, Renny Quow $125,000, Semoy Hackett, $62,500, Reyare Thomas $62,500, Kelly-Ann Baptiste $62,500.
2018 World Cup Qualifier
Mark Ayen $25,000, Reiza Hosein, $25,000, Dwain Quan Chan, $25,000, Marcus James $25,000,
2019 PANAM Games
Michael Alexander $88,750, Dwight St Hilliare $15,625, Akanni Hislop, $31,250, Kyle Greaux $31,250, Jerod Elcock $31,250, Keston Bledman $31,250, Jereem Richards $78,125, Felice Chow $62,500.
Central American Caribbean Games
Khalifa St Forte $87,500.
Central American Caribbean Games, 2019 PANAM Games
Tenielle Campbell $343,750.
2015 & 2016 IPC World Cup; World Paralympics; 2019 PANAM Games
Nyoshia Cain $171,875.
Award for setting a new World record for the Men’s Flying 200m Sprint; 2019 PANAM Games; 2022 World Track Cycling Championships
Nicholas Paul $475,000.
2019 PANAM Games; 2022 FINA World Championships
Dylan Carter $281,250.
2018 CAC Games (Hockey)
Amanda George $2,500, Amie Olton, $2,500, Anya Sealy, $2,500, Brianna Govia $2,500, Brittney Hingh, $2,500, Dana De Gannes, $2,500, Shaquille Daniel
$2,500, Stefan Mouttet $2,500, Mickell Pierre, $2,500, Shane Legerton, $2,500, Lyndell Byer, $2,500, Marcus James $2,500, Michael O’Connor $2,500, Jordan Reynos
$2,500, Jordan Vieira $2,500, Kristien Emmanuel $2,500, Kwandwane Browne $2,500, Andrey Rocke $2,500, Daniel Byer $2,500, Akeem Toussaint $2,500,
Tariq Marcano $2,500, Gabrielle Thompson $2,500, Kaitlyn Olton $2,500, Kimberley Anne Young $2,500, Petal Derry, $2,500, Saarah Olton $2,500, Samantha Olton
$2,500, Shaniah De Freitas $2,500, Teresa Lezama $2,500, Felicia King, $2,500, Savannah De Freitas, $2,500, Teague Marcano $2,500.
2022 AIBA World Boxing Championships
Nigel Paul $125,000.