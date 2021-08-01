Ricketts just short of triple jump bronze

NEW OLYMPIC RECORD: Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn clears an obstacle en route to a new Olympic Games record in the Women’s 100 metres Hurdles, during her semi-final heat, yesterday, at the 2020

@Caption: Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Japan. Camacho-Quinn, who clocked 12.26 seconds to set the new standard, was scheduled to compete in the medal race after press time last night (T&T time). —Photo: AP