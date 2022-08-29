Riding cautious

The premier road race in the English-speaking Caribbean will take place from October 13-16 this year after not having been staged since 2019 because of the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The 2019 overall victory by American Scot McGill seems a lifetime away now. But despite the pandemic still ongoing, race organiser Jeff Charles said the time had come to get the race back on the cycling map. However the Classic will only be contested over three stages this year instead of the normal five.
“I’m not sure of what the feedback will be with Covid-19 very much still in the air,” Charles told the Express yesterday. “I figure if I held it back another year, I felt I would have lost the momentum.”
Charles said the lingering uncertainty over Covid was behind the decision to make changes for the 34th edition of the race.
“I decided to scale it down to make sure we got back on the cycling calendar and slowly build back the momentum and international stature the event enjoyed before the two-year break from the pandemic,” he said.
This year, the three stages will include a nine-kilometre circuit race, a six-kilometre criterium and the traditional Tour of Tobago.
Contrary to what obtained in recent previous editions, no points from world governing body, UCI, will be available this year.
However, the race has still already attracted eight international teams - Team Corratec (USA), Team Blazers (USA), Team Pharmaco (USA), Team Velo Lounge Linz (Germany), Team Recapi (Colombia), Team STV (United Kingdom), Guyana National Team and Team Raiders.
“The response has been not as years gone by but better than expected,” Charles said. “There seems to be a lot of unpredictability about air travel internationally. That is a big concern for a lot of these teams that want to come. But they are still interested,” he added.
Charles is hopeful that more teams from outside the region will come on board as the race gets closer but he said the response from the local and Caribbean cycling fraternity has been encouraging.
“It has been excellent in Trinidad but also throughout the Caribbean,” Charles said. “I guess they see this race as the pillar for road cycling in the Caribbean. It’s not only in Trinidad it’s struggling, it’s all over the Caribbean...Most people have been very supportive.”