Riding high

REMEMBER these names - Justynne and Jaimie Fletcher - because you’re going to be hearing much more about them in the future.
The sisters are among T&T’s brightest equestrians; just a couple of months after shining at the Trinidad and Tobago Equestrian Association’s (TTEA) End of Year awards, Justynne, 15 and Jaimie, 12 completed their first competition in Wellington, Florida where they won two first places, two second places and one third place.
“We are very happy with our results and hope to continue competing in Florida,” say Justynne and Jaimie.
The girls’ lives revolve around their love for the sport and of course their love for horses; they are currently in Colombia for a horse clinic where they and their peers are learning a bit about everything including good hoof care and shoeing. Their passion for horse riding began when Justynne was only seven and Jaimie four - at that time the girls never envisioned that one day they would represent T&T at competitions and that in a matter of eight years they would grow from novices to being among T&T’s most promising equestrian athletes.
Initially the girls started riding as a vacation hobby. It wasn’t long before they discovered that horse riding is not just a physical activity but that it also teaches valuable life lessons such as responsibility, patience and determination. Even on the hardest days there are rewards, says their mother Inga Fletcher.
“We are very grateful that our girls are committed to the sport that will not only improve their riding skills but will also benefit them in all areas of life,” she says.
The impressive results Justynne and Jaimie earned in Florida where they improved their show jumping skills under their coach Jaime Morillo required dedication and constant training. Justynne and Jaimie ride six days per week on multiple horses. Riding multiple horses not only teaches them new skills, it also tests their ability in different areas - after all, each horse is different. Throughout the years, the Fletcher sisters have learnt that commitment is key to being a good equestrian. Being fit also helps them make rapid progress.
While they are both happy with how much they have achieved, they have also had their fair share of difficulties which mostly come when they are learning new movements and not getting it at their first tries. Both Justynne and Jaimie have fallen a few times and broken some bones - it’s all part and parcel of the sport. Giving up is not.
“There is a saying you will fall seven times - that is very true in the beginning as you learn your techniques of positioning. We have had broken arms and have visited the hospitals a few times to ensure that we are not badly injured after falls,” says Justynne. “Frightening falls stay with you and you have to use your mental strength to recover and move on, but we love horse riding - it is our world!”
The girls’ success is very much a family affair. Their parents Clive and Inga Fletcher work to facilitate opportunities for their daughters to continue their growth as equestrians.
“We spend less on entertainment, save more towards empowerment opportunities and ensure that we are healthy to be able to continue our careers so that we can afford their goals,” says Inga.
The Fletchers value commitment and determination; achieving their goals requires hard work and a few sacrifices in-between.
However, balance is necessary. It is important to Clive and Inga Fletcher that their daughters have typical teenage experiences.
“We juggle schedules, make personal sacrifices like not sleeping late on weekends, we plan holidays that facilitate continuous equestrian learning and yes — we miss some family gatherings,” says Inga. “We make the same sacrifices to ensure that the girls can enjoy being teenagers, attend social functions and participate in other sports like sailing and volleyball.”
Justynne and Jaimie don’t have any big inspirations. There are lessons they take away from different riders.
“We examine and watch their every movement and try to incorporate it into how we ride. Each coach and rider has nuggets that can inspire everyone,” says Jaimie.
The sisters hope to represent T&T in future equestrian events. They are eyeing regional competitions, as well as the Concours de Dressage International, the CAC Games and the Bolivarian Games. And yes, the girls have their hearts set on participating in the Olympics one day. After their performances at their first competition, in Florida, it’s safe to say that they are well on their way to achieving great things.
Apart from the accolades, being with the horses and learning from them have benefitted Justynne and Jaimie in more ways than they could have ever imagined.
“Show jumping teaches you to be very disciplined. It helps your mental strength and teaches you to handle disappointment and success,” say the sisters.
“We treasure the friends we have made and we have a bond with the horses that allows us to succeed. The best part is the adrenaline — it’s great!”