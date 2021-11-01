RIGHT BALANCE

NEWLY-APPOINTED head coach of the Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s hockey team Darren Cowie is looking to strike a balance in attaining positive results while maintaining long-term developmental objectives as the squad officially starts training next week Tuesday.
On October 11, the Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board’s (TTHB) national team management committee selected Cowie to replace former coach Glen “Fido” Francis at the helm, giving the former national senior men’s captain a promotion from his previous appointment as head coach of the men’s junior squad, at the Junior Men Pan American Hockey Championship in Santiago, Chile, last August.
After an initial screening session on October 16, Cowie, together with experienced assistants Raphael “Raffie” Govia and Dwain Quan Chan —both former national senior team players themselves—selected a 45-man list.
Among those included are 15 foreign-based players, who are potential long-term picks, but who won’t be available for Cowie’s first assignment at the helm, the January 19-30 Pan American Cup in Santiago, Chile. The remaining 30 players will comprise the training squad ahead of the Chile outing. “It is a nice mix of guys who would have been in the men’s Under-21 Junior Pan Am recently and guys who would have been in the past senior teams, so a decent mix of experience and youth coming up,” Cowie assessed. “I guess the main idea, for now, is to get the players ready for (the) tournament in January.”
After spending the last two weeks doing formal assessments and getting baselines readings of the training squad’s different physical attributes—speed, agility, aerobic endurance, flexibility and mobility, Cowie will embark on putting his charges through their paces from next Tuesday, with their first official session at the relatively-new artificial turf at the Police Training College ground, St James.
Weekly, there will be three additional sessions there—Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays-—while players will be grouped in numbers of five to ten to work one gym session per week at the Sport Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SporTT) Elite Development Performance Unit, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium. That schedule will hold until Chile.
But with his eyes focused on a longer two-year cycle that could feature the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham next May, the Central American and Caribbean Games (CAC) and the Pan American Games in early and late 2023, respectively, Cowie is planning for a more consistent flow among the senior and junior ranks.
“This tournament can be used as a kind of platform to really see where we are at,” Cowie reasoned. “Ideally afterwards...because I think that is one of the things I have had a concern about is the continuity aspect, we will keep on training.
(In the past) it has always been a start and stop and when it has stopped, that is when the uncertainty comes, of guys not knowing what they should be doing, the technical staff not knowing if they could do stuff because they have to wait until they get clearance to work...because of assessments after each tournament (performance review). So the idea is to build a long-term plan so that even after tournaments the guys know that they have one, two weeks off, then we are back at it.” Cowie envisions a maintenance period of a reduced two, three sessions per week after the short break, while the focus in the early part of the resumption would be directed at developing players in the different aspects of physical and technical characteristics of the game.
“Don’t get me wrong, short-term with the Pan Am Cup, my mindset, Raffie’s and Dwain’s own also, is to always win. We have players who don’t like that feeling of losing, so when we go out to compete it is not just looking at whatever happens, happens,” Cowie emphasised.
“We want to win. We will pick the best possible team to go out there to compete and to win. But I also don’t want to take my eyes off of the goal of long-term development and looking for improvement from each player, in their own different ways and at their own different speeds, so that coaches can gauge where they need help as well and work with them,” he concluded.