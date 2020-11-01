Despite progressive improvement at each of the three matches to date, Team TTO standout swimmer Dylan Carter is not completely satisfied with his International Swimming League (ISL) 2020 performances at the mid-way point of the preliminary round matches.
But the 24-year-old believes his efforts and times at the Duna Arena (24+5-metre) pool in Budapest, Hungary, are heading in the right direction.
With his California-based Los Angeles Currents (LAC) squad virtually assured a place in the semi-final round, Carter‘s theme is: continue to improve.
“Right now we are at the top of the table and we are pretty certain for a semi-final spot,” the 2019 Pan American Games bronze medallist said, “Our eyes are on the semi-final. The fourth match is a formality. Yes we are going to swim fast and we are going to try to improve and we are going to give our all. But there is less pressure on our fourth match than there was on the first three because the job (of qualifying for the semi-final) is for the most part done.”
Carter added the focus is to remain healthy and be raring to go at that stage.
“From what I have seen from this team so far—how close we ran London (Roars) to the line yesterday (Saturday) while we were missing a few of our key players in (USA international) Andrew Seliskar and (German international) Jacob Heidtmann—I am really confident we will be back in the finale and we will be giving those top teams a better run this year than we did last year.“
The finale is scheduled for November 21-22.
With the Covid-19 pandemic still raging worldwide, highlighted by millions of cases, the ISL 2020 edition—the second annual version—has been confined to a bio-secure competition bubble, following the model of other sporting events that are finding ways to ensure their sports continue to provide opportunities for their athletes to compete.
While the pandemic has forced would-be live spectators indoors because of mandatory health restrictions and protocols, the unexpected benefit has been the attraction of wider audiences, with the League being broadcast to 140 countries globally.
After an enforced seven-month break from competition because of the novel coronavirus, Carter has taken advantage of this main event on the international swimming calendar that offers world class competition to sharpen himself up, even as he keeps one eye on the re-scheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games next year.
“My goal has been to get better each match... I am not saying I am 100 per cent satisfied with the results but I am happy I am headed in the right direction,” said the 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist.
In LAC’s third match of the season Friday, the University of Southern California graduate posted his fastest ever split (46.55 seconds) when anchoring his Men’s 4x100m freestyle relay to victory, his first gold medal in the ISL competition.
“That was a great experience to share with those guys and I am really, really proud of this team, the way this team has come together.”
Although he improved in the Men’s 50m butterfly (23.25 to 22.97 seconds) from the opening match to their third match, Carter was still disappointed but says he and his coaches will review the video of the race and make adjustments during this extended break ahead of their fourth and final match scheduled for November 9-10.
During that period, Carter will also fine-tune other techniques he employed to improve from their second to third match.
His 50m free (21.56 to 21.42 to 21.36 on Friday) and his 100m backstroke (51.28 to 50.85) have progressed smoothly due to those technical changes and his gradual acclimatisation to the 25-metre competition course from his usual 25-yard and 50-metre training courses back in the States.
“With some extra time before the final match and some more practice with the new techniques, I expect to get better as the competition advances,” Carter said.