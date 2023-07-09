RIGHT ON TRACK

Nicholas Paul

Nicholas Paul from Trinidad and Tobago winner of the gold medal in the track cycling competition in the modality of 1KM, in Cali, at the 23rd Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia on July 26th, 2018.

Photo credit "Antonio Ocampo/Barranquilla2018/AFP-Services"

Ace TTO cyclist Nicholas Paul came away from the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in El Salvador with sprint gold and a bronze in the team sprint to add to his two gold and bronze at the Elite Pan American Track Championships in Argentina last month.

Now he also feels ready to do good things at next month’s Track World Championships. Paul is expected to be a pivotal member of the team the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation sends to the August 3-13 event in Glasgow, Scotland. That squad will be announced this week.

The Championships will present another opportunity for the country to earn points to qualify cyclists to next year’s Olympic Games competition in Paris, France.

For Paul, it will be a chance to make up for his absence at last year’s event in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France, when a second collarbone injury picked up in training forced him to miss the Championships and undergo a period of rehabilitation.

However, Paul, who won sprint gold and keirin bronze at the Milton, Canada leg of the UCI Nations Cup series in April, was happy with how he coped recently at the Pan Am and CAC meets.

“I must say I’m feeling great physically after the both events. I had some good race reps at the both competitions and I also got some valuable points for the Olympic qualifying process,” Paul told the Daily Express last week.

He could not identify one standout performance. “The races over the two meets had different dynamics which demanded different tactics. I am very satisfied with my execution of those races, really can’t specify one,” he said.

Paul is currently ranked eighth in the world in the sprint and 21st in the keirin. Meanwhile, TTO are ranked 24th in the team sprint, an event in which Paul has competed in recent times with fellow Olympian Kwesi Browne and Zion Pulido.

The trio won bronze at the CAC Games and silver at the Pan Am Championships. Paul says the partnership is, “a work in progress that has been developing well thus far.” He added: “As we continue to work on our different roles it would only get better.”

At the World Championships, however, Paul will likely be concentrating on the keirin and sprint. Team TTO went without a medal last year in France but Paul is pleased with his current build-up to Glasgow.

“My preparations for the World Championships have been going very well,” he said. “I have been putting in the hard work and also achieving targets set with my team at the UCI. Once all continues to go as planned, I would be set and ready to do my best for my country.”

Ace TTO cyclist Nicholas Paul came away from the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in El Salvador with sprint gold and a bronze in the team sprint to add to his two gold and bronze at the Elite Pan American Track Championships in Argentina last month.

