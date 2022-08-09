Former Presentation College winger Jordan Riley and ex-Naparima College defender Darnell Hospedales both saw action on Sunday for FK Dvr Králové nad Labem, a Second Division Club based in the Czech Republic.
The Trinidad and Tobago footballers were both recently signed by the club through the efforts of local agent Joshua Lamb.
Both started the C Division round one match against FK Dobrovice which was won 2-0 by Králové.
Riley played for 58 minutes before being substituted, while Hospedales played the entire match.