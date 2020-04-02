Rise of the ‘Jedi’

Seven years ago, Jyd Goolie came to the fore along with Amir Jangoo and Anderson Phillip as Trinidad and Tobago lifted the Cricket West Indies Under-17 title in Tobago.
Three years later, Goolie, who was often referred to as “The Jedi” by his Under-17 manager Stephen Martel, was part of an historic sweep of ICC trophies as the Windies Under-19s lifted the Youth World Cup, and the senior Windies women and men won the T20 Women’s and Men’s World Cups in 2016.
Now, although he is yet to lift a senior title, “the Jedi” is turning heads at a senior level.
The T&T Red Force player scored his maiden first-class century to help the team beat the Windward Islands Volcanoes in what turned out to be the final match of the West Indies four-day championship earlier in March.
The Red Force whipped the Volcanoes by an innings and 84 runs with Goolie, playing in only his fourth first-class game, scoring 128 in the eighth round of the championship. The tournament was subsequently put on hold before the final two rounds were eventually cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Goolie played two matches in 2016 and was recalled to the team this year after a good run for Queen’s Park Cricket Club on the local club circuit.
The road to a recall was a tough one for the 22-year-old but he embraced the challenge and has been focussed on improving his game ever since.
“In your career you will always have setbacks but you just have to continue to work hard and fight. For me, I put in more effort in my fitness as well as in my batting and bowling to try and develop my all-round game and it paid off a bit. So I still want to put in more work to develop myself so I can do better for my country,” he explained.
“When I was left out, it just motivated me to try and get back into the Red Force team set-up. Even when I wasn’t in the team, I was training with the coaches, trying to develop and learn from their experience so I could take my game up to the next level,” Goolie added.
Speaking about his century, Goolie said it wasn’t something he was expecting but was pleased he was able to deliver when the team needed him to do so.
“I just went out there and backed my abilities and tried to do my best for the team and put the team in a good position and in the end it paid off,” he said.
The team-first approach is one Goolie has always abided by in his career, and it was even reinforced by former Red Force skipper Rayad Emrit, who would have shared a dressing room with Goolie during their time together as teammates playing for Alescon Comets.
At the Under-17 level, Goolie said the team had a lot of batting and his role was to cash in during the final stages of the innings. “I backed myself a bit more and in that Under-17 team my role was to maximise in the last ten overs so I was just happy to put my team in good positions to win games,” he said
Goolie is fully aware that his journey in cricket has just started and he still has more to learn.
“At Comets, Rayad and I used to do a lot of work after training in terms of specific shots like drives, cuts and pulls, and he always tried to get me to analyse my game, looking at situations of the game and when to play attacking and when to be defensive, and that you should always be thinking about the team and at the end of the day you will get success for yourself as well,” Goolie related.
Speaking again about his century, he admitted that it was nerve-wracking but was encouraged by the senior players in the Red Force team. And he saw the opportunity as the perfect time to step up to the plate and dig his team out of trouble.
Goolie came in with the total on 151 for five and was the last man out with the score on 409.
“I was pretty nervous in the 90s there, and Imran Khan was talking to me a lot and some of the senior guys were giving me encouragement and just telling me to relax and try to get over the mark. It was a great feeling to score a hundred for the team and it was a really proud moment for me,” Goolie explained.
“There wasn’t really any pressure on me coming out to bat. I saw it as a time for me to step up in the game. Batting with Imran was great as well. I was just trying to take my time and settle myself and put away the bad balls and try to rebuild for the team and put the team in a good position,” he continued.
“The ball was moving around a bit, so I was just trying to play to my strengths and when the bowler bowled a decent ball, I tried to respect it as much as possible. I wasn’t trying to be aggressive; I just backed myself to put away the bad balls and to respect the good balls. I was just trying to get singles off the good balls and maximise as much as possible of the bad deliveries,” he added.
Goolie said he was going to continue to improve his game and despite the first-class season coming to a premature end, he would continue to work on his fitness at home.
“It was a pretty satisfying innings...and while scoring my maiden first-class century has given me some confidence, I don’t want to get over-confident. I still want to go back and do more work on my batting and develop that aspect of my game more and try to understand my game more and try to earn some more runs,” he said.
“I have been doing a lot of work with my dad and with David Williams (former T&T and West Indies wicketkeeper). I have been putting in the extra hours, working on being more selective in my shots. I try to play aggressive and positive but also sensible and that worked well for me,” Goolie added.
This “Jedi” is definitely preparing to be a stronger force for when he goes on his next mission in the middle.