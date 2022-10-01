So far, Larry Noel is passing the test.
Four matches into the new Secondary Schools Football League season, the San Juan North Secondary striker was scoring 12 out of four. That’s a better than 100 per cent strike rate.
His work in front of goal has made San Juan the Premier Division’s top-scoring side, with 22 up to Wednesday, and one of the front-runners in Group B for a place in this season’s semi-finals. It also made Noel a compelling candidate as the top athlete for the month of September.
The teenager, who was just a fringe player for San Juan in 2019, is now front and centre as his school’s go-to player for goals.
The sheer numbers are impressive.
Noel started the 2022 campaign with a beaver-trick - four goals - against Queen’s Royal College on his home patch at Bourg Mulatresse. He then put six past Chaguanas North Secondary and has since added further, single, goals against Moruga Secondary and Trinity College East.
No team in Group B where San Juan are campaigning scored more than his 12 last month. Only QRC matched his tally.
The tall, slender San Juan captain has laid the foundation for the kind of season that has put others like the late Luciano Woodley of St Mary’s College (34 goals, 1970) and Timothy Haynes of Arima Senior Comprehensive (39, 1985) into SSFL folklore.
Watching him operate, it is easy to see why Noel has been finding the net so easily. With eyes as sharp as an hawk’s, Noel is always roving around the penalty area, looking for a chance to shoot, mostly with his left foot.
In San Juan’s match Wednesday against Trinity College East, he was on the hunt straight from kick-off.
In the second minute, his goalkeeper Xavion Haynes found him with a long punt. Noel mis-kicked his attempt at a one-time shot but with the aid of a water puddle, was able to pounce a second time and place the ball away from Trinity East keeper Brandon Dalrymple.
The execution, calm, calculated, was similar to the way Noel had put the QRC defence under pressure in scoring a coollly taken hat-trick in the first half of that opening match.
San Juan manager Stephen Clarke notes Noel’s speed and ability to the kick the ball. He adds: “He’s very powerful with his legs.”
According to the manager, Noel - the MVP in this year’s Tiger Tanks Under-20 tournament - has also proven to be “a student of the game.”
While his scoring talents have earned him attention, Noel’s link play with equally skilful midfielder Lindell Sween has been at the heart of San Juan’s work up front. They have been supported by a sturdy defence that conceded just a single goal in September.
Not the vocal type on the field, Noel’s football intelligence and discipline have made him the type of skipper who leads by example.
Clarke reports that the youngster also sets an example for his peers off the pitch.
“He’s probably the most disciplined guy on the team...At school he is one who attends all his classes. He is very intelligent; he is one of the better students at school. All of that will contribute to how he performs.”
A solid family background has also helped.
Noel is a home-grown San Juan talent from the La Canoa community where he lives with his “very supportive” parents and older sister, all of whom are past students of San Juan.
That stability makes for a focussed individual. And Noel has not been taking his eyes off the goal, or the task of taking San Juan to what would be only their second national league title.
How is he dealing with the attention?
“He’s handling it very well,” reckons Clarke. “It hasn’t gone to his head. He listens a lot.”
On Wednesday, Noel hardly went anywhere in the penalty area without two Trinity defenders for company.
But if he keeps shutting out the noise and keeps his eyes on the goal, double teams may not be enough to take the steam out of the Larry Noel goal rush.