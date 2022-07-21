Rain continued to hamper the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Boys’ Under-17 tournament with the second round of matches being abandoned yesterday in Central and South Trinidad.
The hosts Trinidad and Tobago travelled to Penal for the return of regional cricket to Syne Village but their match against Guyana was called off without a ball bowled due to heavy showers which left the field waterlogged.
It was a similar situation in Central, with the Leeward Islands versus Barbados clash at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal being called off early due to a waterlogged outfield following early morning rain.
The Jamaica versus Windward Islands game at the National Cricket Centre (NCC) in Balmain was also called early due to a waterlogged field and rain.
The players will get a break today as the West Indies take on India in the opening One-Day International of the three match CG United series at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair but will be in action tomorrow, weather-permitting, with the third round of matches set to take place in Central Trinidad.
T&T will face the Leewards at the NCC while Guyana take on Jamaica at Preysal and the Windwards tackle Barbados at Gilbert Park in California.
All matches are set to bowl off at 9.30 a.m.