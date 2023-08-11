Rising Stars Under-17 series bowls off today

The best young cricketers in the West Indies are in the country for the West Indies Rising Stars Boys’ Under-17s Regional Tournament that features both 50-Over and two-day formats and starts today and goes until August 31.
For this 2023 edition, Cricket West Indies (CWI) is introducing a two-day red ball format to add to the pre-existing 50-Over format for the Rising Stars U-17s Regional Championships.
Teams will compete for the West Indies Rising Stars U-17s 50-Over Cup and the West Indies Rising Stars U-17s Two-Day Championship.
The West Indies Rising Stars Under-17s tourney will feature five rounds of 50-over white ball matches from today until next week Sunday, and three rounds of two-day red ball matches from August 23-31 to be played at the National Cricket Centre (NCC), Inshan Ali Park, PowerGen Sports Club Ground and Gilbert Park.
Champions will be crowned at the end of each format, as WI Rising Stars U-17s 50-Over Cup champions and WI Rising Stars U-17s Two-Day champions.
The West Indies Rising Stars U-17s Championships completes the full 2023 calendar of CWI’s regional age-group cricket. And today’s matches, hosts T&T begin their 50-over campaign against the Windward Islands at the NCC. All matches begin at 9.30 a.m.
T&T SQUAD: Fareez Ali, Cristian Rampersad, Riyaad Mohammed, Luke Ali, Brendan Boodoo, Samir Saroop, Niall Maingot, Aaidan Racha, Ishmael Ali, Aneal Rooplal, Alexander Chase, Alvin Sonny, Jordan Mohammed, Stevon Gomez.
Today’s matches:
T&T vs Windward Islands @ NCC
Barbados vs Guyana @ Gilbert Park
Leeward Islands vs Jamaica @ Inshan Ali Park