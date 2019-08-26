NEW ground will be broken in the sport of boxing in Trinidad and Tobago when Lorissa Rivas steps into the “square circle” to contest a WBC Heavyweight world title fight. It will be the first time in this country’s history that a WBC Heavyweight title championship, male or female, will be contested local soil.
“This title is bigger than any other title in the world, even bigger than an Olympic gold medal...it is the title of titles and it is the premier title of the world, great men such as Oscar De La Hoya, Floyd Mayweather and Muhammed Ali held titles from this great sanctioning body,” promoter Boxu Potts expounded.
Lorissa Rivas will be hoping to etch her name in the annals of local boxing by winning the WBC Heavyweight title for this country and is going to be a very formidable opponent for Annie Mazerolle. The fight is slated for September 28 at the Chaguanas Indoor Complex, Saith Park.