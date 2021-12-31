Riverhounds retain Peters, Mekeil Williams

Pittsburgh Riverhounds announced it will retain Trinidad and Tobago defensive pair Mekeil Williams and Jelani Peters for the 2022 season of the USL Championship, the second tier of American soccer.
Both defenders were members of TT’s 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup squad.
The Riverhounds announced it had exercised the contract options on nine players for the 2022 USL Championship season. The centre of the Hounds’ defence will remain stable with former Pitt defender Shane Weidt as well as Williams and Peters all set to return for a second year at the club. Also retained are 2021 All-League selection Kenardo Forbes and forwards Alex Dixon and Russell.